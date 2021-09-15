While a person may dabble when it comes to choosing a career or buying a home, however, when it comes to choosing a life partner, one wants to be very sure of marrying someone who is compatible. It’s a question of spending your entire life with a person, who could be your pillar of strength, your best friend and your guide, etcAlso Read - How Does Numerology Helps in Decoding Behavioural Aspects?

To choose your life partner according to numerology, one must consider the life path number. Life Path Number is a single-digit total of your full date of birth. For example, your full date of birth is 14.4.2001, then by adding all the numbers in the date we get 3, so 3 is your life path number.

Life Path 1:

Number 1 people are born leaders, optimistic and independent. They are good at relationships. They are always willing to give it a go and lead by example:

Most compatible : 1, 2 & 5

1, 2 & 5 Neutral : 3, 7, 8, & 9

3, 7, 8, & 9 Least compatible : 4 & 6

Life Path 2:

Number 2 people are lovers, they live for relationships, seek peace, care and support others. They love to socialize and also are perfect hosts. They crave to give and receive limitless love. They are very emotional in the relationship, too much of this might be a matter of concern.

Most compatible : 1, 2, 4, 6 & 8

1, 2, 4, 6 & 8 Neutral: 3 & 9

3 & 9 Least compatible : 5 & 7

Life Path 3:

Number 3 people are very good communicators and enjoy interacting with people and sharing knowledge. This is their greatest asset. They are also good listeners and are smart, funny, friendly, and good company. They are an ideal host and people feel comfortable around them.

Most compatible : 3, 6 & 9

3, 6 & 9 Neutral : 1, 2, & 5

1, 2, & 5 Least compatible : 4, 7, 8

Life Path 4:

Number 4 people are most stable and are very good at providing a secured home and a steady income to make their partner feel safe. They act as rock in a relationship. They are ok with their partner leading them.

Most compatible : 2, 4 & 8

: 2, 4 & 8 Neutral : 6 & 7

: 6 & 7 Least compatible : 1, 3, 5, & 9

Life Path 5:

Number 5 people are great adventurers. They focus on diversity and quickly get bored. They need stimulation and passion in their relationships. They enjoy the freedom and yearn for space and flexibility in relationships, especially early in life. They are compatible with people who could provide grounding with a bit of spice to keep the fire on.

Most compatible: 1, 5 & 7

1, 5 & 7 Good Friend Life path: 3, 8, & 9

3, 8, & 9 Least compatible Life paths: 2, 4, & 6

Life Path 6:

Number 6 people are responsible and compassionate. They are very understanding and loving partners and go out of their way to help and share responsibility. Their world revolves around their home and family. They have a nurturing nature, if they choose not to be a parent, they will be a parent in other ways: with pets, colleagues, and friends.

Most compatible : 3, 6 & 9

3, 6 & 9 Neutral : 2, 4 & 8

: 2, 4 & 8 Least compatible : 1, 5, & 7

Life Path 7:

Number 7 people are spiritually inclined, intellectuals and deep thinkers. They yearn for deep rooted relationships and would look for a soulmate rather than a mere fling. They are also very intuitive.

Most compatible : 4, 5 & 7

4, 5 & 7 Neutral: 1 & 9

1 & 9 Least compatible : 2, 3, 6, & 8

Life Path 8:

Number 8 people yearn for power and money, for them building financial stability is very important. They often look for partners who are in positions of power. Their biggest challenge in life is to have a harmonious and stable relationship alongwith financial security.

Most compatible :2, 4, & 8

:2, 4, & 8 Neutral : 1, 5 & 6

: 1, 5 & 6 Least compatible: 3, 7, & 9

Life Path 9:

Number 9 people are loving and generous. This life path number is the most numerologically advanced and has one of the most powerful vibrations since it incorporates the attributes of all the other numbers. They are natural team players and the family and loved ones always come first. They should avoid living in the past, live for today, and welcome tomorrow for a happy & healthy relationship.

Most compatible Life paths: 3, 6 & 9

3, 6 & 9 Neutral : 1, 2, 5, & 7

1, 2, 5, & 7 Least compatible : 4 & 8

Although this should not be the only deciding factor for finding your life partner, this gives you a fair idea of different personalities and their compatibility.

(About Dr. Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, Vastu expert, a spiritual and a psychic healer. She is also a channel to Arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues, and relationship problems.)