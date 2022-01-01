New Year prediction as per your birthdate: Coming in our way with energies of planets Venus, Moon, Mercury, and Rahu – 2022 will witness prosperity and abundance. Jan 1, 2022, is a day that is ruled by the Sun (i.e. the birth number is number 1) and Saturn (Destiny Number, Ruler of the zodiac, and also the ruler of the day). 2022 will be the year of exponential growth and prosperity. It will also see some tragic incidents related to air, water & earth like Earthquakes, Tsunami, Water Borne Diseases, Skin Diseases with red/black patches on the skin with water boils.Also Read - Yearly Astrological Prediction For New Year 2022 as Per Your Zodiac Sign

As a whole, this would be a balanced year. However, let us see how it will be for every birth number:

Numerological prediction for people born on number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month): Focus more on improving yourself and your skills. Be careful about the high expenses, as spending a lot of travelling. Be a little cautious as you are likely to meet with accidents this year.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month): Growth and changes career-wise is on cards. Comparisons with others would not lead you anywhere. Mood swings and high expenditure to make yourself feel better is likely. Also, renovation of the house is foreseen. Love will knock on your door, be ready and try to avoid eating outside food for good health.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month): 2022 is bringing success and prosperity to your life. Be it job, business, investments – everything will be in your favour. Some issues with partners are likely, keep your patience and try to listen to them more.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month): You might develop an interest in some new technology or gadget this year. Try not to make rash decisions career-wise, and keep up with what is happening around you. From June and September, you might have some problems at your workplace – be calm. While taking a loan is on cards, you must invest very cautiously. Take care of your health during the weather change. For married people, it is an okay year, for unmarried couples, relationships will get better.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month): For both business and job, this year looks good. Try to keep a balance between expenses and income. Renovation expenditure is in the cards. Health looks good, but love life does not.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 6 (People born on 6, 15, 24 of any month): This year is all about makeovers and transformations. You might start earning more, but spending more is on the cards too. If you are in a job, you might get promoted. Industries like beauty, fashion, and jewellery will witness growth. You might enjoy travelling plans, but be careful with driving.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 7 (People born on 7, 18, 25 of any month): Focus on your personality. Businesses might get some profits from overseas, and job change is on cards too. An issue in love life is likely. You are likely to undergo stress.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 8 (People born on 8, 17, 26 of any month): This year will be luxurious for you. You are likely to get some good recognition in your career, and there is a loan on your cards. Be careful to nurture your personal life and relations while working. Don’t be stubborn, be careful about property-related work.

Numerological prediction for people born on number 9 (People born on 9, 18, 27 of any month): This year will offer a perfect work-life balance. You might start investing in stocks. Travelling with your partner is also on the cards. Just be careful with your anger. There is a possibility of headaches and blood pressure in May.

Unlock your destiny in 2022 – DIY Tips for Each One

Use Sparkling white, sparkling blue, Sparkling pink colours more.

Use rose water and sandalwood perfumes.

Wear Turquoise or Pink Quartz as accessories for good luck.

Welcome, Sphatik Shivling (size of your thumb) home and offer Milk, Curd, Water, Sugarcane Juice, Ghee, and Mustard Oil every day (especially Fridays).

Feed white sweets to the needy.

All in all, it will be a good year, just remember the suggestions and try to practice these simple DIYs at home for better results.