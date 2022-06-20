International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga not just helps us to stay physically fit, it also helps in stay calm and composed and in a good mental space. If you are motivated enough to kick start your yoga journey, then we are here to help. Did you know by aligning your yoga practice with astrology, your inner and outer worlds begin to align and integrate, according to Yoga Journal.Also Read - Yoga For Diabetes: 5 Easy Asanas to Manage Sugar Levels at Home

Celebrity lifestyle coach Naushina Shaikh told Femina which yoga asanas work best for your zodiac sign.

Aries: Navasana (Boat Pose)

Aries is a fire sign and Navasana matches the level of intensity of this zodiac sign as it impacts the solar plexus. This yoga asana helps in strengthening your core. Also Read - Weekly Tarot Horoscope Video Prediction From 20th to 26th June: Aries Go With The Flow And Romance On Cards For Scorpio This Week

Taurus: Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Taurus is an earth element, that needs grounding and healing. Vrikshasana or tree pose helps in enhancing patience. It helps people in staying rooted, comforted, and relaxed.

Gemini: Garudasana (Eagle Pose)

Gemini is an air element and its Garudasana is recommended for them as it helps in benefiting their stability. Naushina told Femina, ‘the asanas help in channelling physical and mental energies in a constructive way.’

Cancer: Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Cancer is a water sign and according to Shaikh Balasana or child’s pose helps in soothe and relaxing people.

Leo: Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx Pose)

It is a fire sign and is full of passion and energy. All they need is a simple backbend to restore their energies. The sphinx pose helps in relaxing the muscle and other organs.

Virgo: Utkata Konasana (Goddess Pose)

Virgo is also an Earth element. Shaikh said that they love to vibe with nature. For them, a goddess pose will help them in staying grounded, loving and powerful.

Libra: Ardha Chandrasana (Half Moon Pose)

Being an air element, Libra is the governor of all things balanced. By including a half-moon pose, Libra can achieve balancing powers. Shaikh says all balancing poses are perfect for Libra, but the half-moon pose is great for Libra as its gravity defines and expands in every direction while opening the heart.

Scorpio: Shalabhasana (Locust Pose)

It is a water sign, which is quiet and unassuming, says Shaikh. The yoga asanas help in strengthening the spine, tailbone, pelvic, core and legs.

Sagittarius: Viparita Virabhadrasana II (Reverse Warrior II)

Being a fire sign, the zodiac sign is an archer always aiming the arrow at hopes, dreams, optimism, joy and devotion. Shaikh says that reverse warrior is a perfect pose for you as it helps you in staying grounded, and focused.

Capricorn: Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Capricorn is an earth element and its energy is motivated by nature. You must consider mountain pose as it can help establish a sense of grounding and fortitude.

Aquarius: Urdhva Dhanurasana (Upward-Facing Wheel)

It is an element which is ingenious, inspiring and imaginative. ‘Upward Facing Wheel pose is a heart-opening energiser, giving you the boost you need to keep dreaming, inspiring, and creating a better world,’ said Shaikh.

Pisces: Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

It is the water element and for this zodiac sign fish pose is the most natural choice. Shaikh says, “Your feelings are so deep and intense, that the Fish Pose helps open your heart and throat, the spaces of intention and truth and helps balance those emotions physically.”