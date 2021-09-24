Numerology is the most divine tool to calculate the total of your name & it has the power to steer your destiny in the right direction. Meaningful corrections & additions of letters in your name can elevate the success quotient in your life. Your lucky name can carve your path towards success in your personal and professional life. It can help you deal with the obstacles & unblock your true potentials.Also Read - KBC 13: When Jackie Shroff Was Stopped by Abhishek And Shweta as he Went to Take Amitabh Bachchan's Autograph

Several esteemed personalities like Suniel Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to name a few have done the necessary modifications and achieved their goals in no time. Also Read - Numerology: Which House Number is Lucky For You?

Are you ready to turn around your life too? Do you wish to feel these positive impacts just by tweaking the letters a bit? First, let’s check if your name is already lucky for you! Also Read - Numerology: How to Decode Someone's Personality by Day of Birth

Numerology is a scientific art. In Chaldean System, every alphabet is assigned a number that possesses different vibrations and energies. Follow these steps to find out about your name.

Step 1 – Calculate your Destiny Number. It’s the total of your birthdate deduced to a single digit. For instance – 25.12.1990. The total comes up to 29. 2+9 = 11= 2

Step 2 – The total of your first name. Eg. DIVYA = 4+ 1+ 6+ 1+ 1 = 13 = 4

Chaldean Numerology Calculation

Numbers and Alphabets

1 – AIJQY

2 – BKR

3- CGLS

4- DMT

5- EHNX

6- UV

7- OZ

8- PF

Step 3 – Now match both the numbers in the chart given below.

Destiny Number – Corresponding Lucky Name Total

1- 2,3,9

2- 1, 5

3- 1, 2, 9

4- 6, 8

5- 1, 6

6- 4,5,7,8

7- 6, 9

8- 4,5,6

9- 1, 2, 3, 7

If your Destiny Number matches the lucky numbers given in the chart, your name is lucky for you. If it doesn’t match, then you need to visit a learned Numerologist who can accurately match it for you. In our example case – Divya (4) and destiny number (2) aren’t matching. Thus, we have prescribed her the corrected name DIVVYA (1).

Now her name number and destiny number are in synchronization with each other thus giving her a break from all her problems in life.

Remember, your name is your universal identity which carries your vibrations, purpose of life, karmas & much more. It signifies your growth curve & success potentials. An experienced numerologist can check astrological intricacies & suggest you the best combination possible.

