Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu Panchang, Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth date of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is believed that Lord Krishna, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day. On the occasion of Janmashtami, people decorate their homes while special rituals are conducted at Krishna temples. Many disciples of lord Krishna fast throughout the day as a mark of their dedication for the lord, who is also referred to as Svayam Bhagwan according to the Bhagavad Geeta.

Almost every year, Janmashtami is celebrated on two days, owing to the doubts between followers of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. However, this year Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated with great fervor on Monday, August 30, 2021. As per the Shastras, there was an unprecedented astrological 'Sanyog' at the time of the birth of Krishna during the Dvapara Yuga, and the same is getting repeated this year.

Shubh Muhurat For Janmasthami 2021:

As per popular astrologer, face reader, and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, the eighth date of Bhadrapada's Krishna Paksha is set to commence at 11.25 pm on August 29 and end after 2 am on August 31. "Therefore, the festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated throughout the country on the same day this year, ie August 30. A possible 'Sanyoga' can also be seen of 'Jayanti Yoga' and 'Rohini Nakshatra'."

According to the astrologer, the most auspicious Muhurat for performing Krishna Janmashtami Puja is between 11.59 pm on August 30 and 12.44 am on August 31.

Puja Vidhi

Pandit Jagannath Guruji says that the proper way to start the Janmashtami day is to wear clean clothes after bathing, following which one should face towards East or North direction to vow to fast. The next step is to place Mata Devaki and Sri Krishna’s idol or photograph in a swing. While praying one must chant the names of Devaki, Vasudeva, Baldeva, Nanda and Yashoda as well. The lord’s birthday should be celebrated after midnight wherein a panchamrit needs to be prepared and Krishna is to be offered new clothes. The swing should also be moved as a show of affection. This should be followed by Aarti and Prasad distribution.