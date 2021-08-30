Janmashtami 2021: Krishna Janmashtami is around the corner and since it is one of the most important Hindu festivals, several households are set on making arrangements for the big occasion. Janmashtami is celebrated to rejoice in the birth of Lord Krishna, remembering his teachings and learning from them.Also Read - Janmashtami Horoscope, August 30: Lord Krishna's Birthday Will be Lucky For Virgo, Scorpio And Pisces

Janmashtami is also known as Gokulashtami and is celebrated in different ways in various parts of the world. Lord Krishna is known to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and his incarnation was brought to save the world from evil and to spread the message of love and harmony.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the fortnight in the month of Bhadrapad. Talking about 2021 Janmashtami, the best time to perform Krishna Pooja is during the Nishita Puja Muhurat which falls in the Nishita Kaal, which is midnight time, according to the Vedas. The best time to do the Pooja will start from 11:59 PM and will continue up to 12:44 AM on August 31, 2021.

Janmashtami 2021: Connection Between Vaijanti Mala and Krishna Janmashtami

Now that we have understood the occasion and muhurat, let us also discuss what is Vaijanti Mala or in other words, the Garland of Victory? Vaijanti Mala or the precious garland is the much-loved garland of Lord Krishna. It is known to be his favourite and hence must be a part of the Pooja.

Janmashtami 2021: What is Vaijyanti Maala?

There are several names for the garland, i.e., Vaijaanti (Vyjayanti), Vaijayantimala or Vana-mala. It is a theological flower that is ensured to be collected and a garland is made out of it to be offered to Krishna and Vishnu in worship on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

As per the Vedas and Hindu mythology, Vaijyanti Maala is also mentioned in Vishnu Sahasranama. It is a stotra devoted to Lord Vishnu in the Mahabharata, as Vanamali (forest flowers).

The garland of victory can be formed of different colored flowers such as red, yellow, orange, making a beautiful combination. It is the magnificence of Lord Krishna that makes it even more attractive.

When to Wear a Vaijanti Mala?

It is best to wear it in the early hours on any Friday, i.e., within 2 hours after sunrise.

You can also wear it on Pushya Nakshatra, no matter what the day is.

However, if Pushya Nakshatra falls on Friday, it makes a perfect day for wearing it.

Benefits of wearing a Vaijanti Mala for Krishna Devotees

Improves people’s luck and increases their charm and attractiveness.

This also helps increase the marital relationship by improving the love and happiness between husband and wife.

If a couple has problems in progeny, they can provide this maala to Baal Gopal and recite the Santaan Gopal Mantra. After worship, both husband and wife should wear it and chant the mantra of Santaan Gopal and bless the offspring under the blessing of God Vishnu.

Whenever you feel stuck in life, you can offer Vaijyanti maala to the cow and feed sweets and seek blessings.

Janmashtami 2021: Wearing a Vaijanti Mala For Academic Success

In case you want to increase focus in academics, you must place Vaijyanti Maala on the study table as it helps in increasing memory and focus.

Also, you can place it near your kid, as it helps protect them.

Janmashtami 2021: Wearing a Vaijanti Mala For Health

If you are facing health issues or even otherwise to pray for good health, you can offer Vaijynati Maala to Sun Temple and chant the Surya Gayatri Mantra. It is important that after the Pooja, you wear this garland around your neck.

It is a string Raksha Kavach for the person wearing it.

Janmashtami 2021: Wearing a Vaijanti Mala For Finance

Wear a Vaijyanti Maala of 108 beads and 6 Mukhi Rudraksha as it will bring prosperity and unending wealth in your life.

Chant Laxmi Gayatri mantra with the maala as it helps the person in repaying any pending loan amount faster.

ॐ श्री महालक्ष्म्यै च विद्महे विष्णु पत्न्यै च धीमहि

तन्नो लक्ष्मी प्रचोदयात् ॐ॥

Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om॥

To bring prosperity, love, and success in your life, you must follow the above rituals and at the same time, remember to live your life with a loving heart and a clear conscience.