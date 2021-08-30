What to donate on Janmashtami: The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all across the country in the form of Janmashtami and falls in the month of July or August, as per the Hindu calendar. Mythologically speaking, it is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadon.Also Read - Janmashtami 2021: What is Vaijanti Maala, And How Can Krishna Devotees Use It For Better Health, Career?

Lord Krishna is considered the epitome of love, harmony, and strength, and he can remove darkness and provide the courage to his devotees to fight against the darkness. It is known as per our mythological scriptures that he had achieved Nirvana and remained aloof from the worldly virtues. He was a true Brahmin and followed the path of devotion and love. According to Vedas, Lord Krishna had taken blue to be his true color, just like the sky with infinite potential and indefinite power that he possessed.

On this very auspicious day, celebrating Janmashtami with Janmashtami Pooja and donating different items as per the zodiac signs is considered necessary to bring fortune and love in one's life. If you want to know what to give as per your zodiac sign, you can see the following information as per your zodiac sign.

Janmashtami for Aries: If you are an Aries, you can donate – malpua, ghee, red cloth, banana, pomegranate, copper, moong dal, and wheat. If you wish you can also donate gold or silver for fostering prosperity in your life.

Janmashtami for Taurus: If you are a Taurus, give anything made from silver or silver items. Also, you can donate ghee, fruits, flowers, curd and help someone in any way in a wedding function or any other arrangement of the kind. If you are looking for peace, you can donate saffron, gram flour, and turmeric.

Janmashtami for Gemini: Items do donate for a Gemini include- Moong daal, an umbrella for God’s idol, cooking oil, banana, malpua, bangles, sindoor, clothes. Also, if you wish you can donate the precious emerald or gold.

Janmashtami for Cancer: If you are a Cancer, here are the items that you can donate- silver, pearls, white clothes, curd, milk, water, rice, and sugar.

Janmashtami for Leo: For a Leo, the best things to donate in order to gain harmony and peace in life are Jaggery (Gur), red clothes, sindoor, candles, camphor, copper, molasses, and utensils.

Janmashtami for Virgo: An individual who is a Virgo can offer Raw Sugar (Khaand or boora), Sugar cane, dairy products like Paneer, yogurt, Cream, Pure Ghee, etc., white rice, white flowers, and cashew as donations.

Janmashtami for Libra: Here are the items that form a list of Libra’s donations- ghee, camphor, curd, silver, rice, sugar, white clothes, or flowers. If you wish, you can also donate diamonds.

Janmashtami for Scorpio: As a Scorpio, you will have to take an extra step and make donations to farmers, military funds, and law enforcement units. If not possible, you can also donate copper-made objects to friends or be a part of a blood donation drive or do a voluntary blood donation.

Janmashtami for Sagittarius: As a Sagittarius, you will have to feed jaggery to cows, donate turmeric to a temple or offer butter oil on Shivlinga. Devote your donations to the divine.

Janmashtami for Capricorn: You can offer black sesame seeds on Shivlinga or keep a mustard diya under a peepal tree. Other than this you can also feed the buffalo if that is a possibility.

Janmashtami for Aquarius: You will have to donate kitchen and food items such as utensils, coconut water, and mustard oil. Else, you can donate cement, shoes, umbrellas, or clothes.

Janmashtami for Pisces: Donate Turmeric(whole) or powder, yellow flowers, Honey, Gram Flour(besan), Saffron, or Sugar. Other than this you can also offer yellow sweets preferably made of gram flour besan like besan laddoo or boondi laddoo or Banana. Lastly, you can also donate yellow color clothes, yellow sapphire, golden topaz, or citrine.

— Inputs from Sahil Kothari, a life coach, an astrologer, and a Vastu-Practioner who adequately guides people to achieve their dreams. He is the founder of Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy