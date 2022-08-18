Janmashtami 2022 auspicious day for gold, property investment: Janmashtami is one of the biggest festivals in India, especially in the northern part of the country where it is considered an auspicious day to donate, buy and simply spread happiness. The Lord Krishna devotees find their own ways to seek blessings from their Kanha Ji, while a few others try to do some charity and indulge in various happy activities to celebrate the day. Apart from all the Puja, Kirtan and cultural programs in which kids take the Krishna avatar and perform, another way to celebrate Janmashtami is by doing something that can help bring prosperity and success into our homes.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Special Dhaniya Panjiri to Gopalkala, Try 3 Prasads on Krishna Jayanti

India.com spoke to the experts who mentioned how Janmashtami is a special day which is considered auspicious for many reasons. As per Akkshitta, numerologist and healer, this is an important day for couples who are trying to have a child for a very long time. She says, “There’s no provision for buying gold or property on Janmashtami. But, if there’s a couple and they are looking to improve their relationship then they can buy a gold or silver flute as per their convenience and donate it to any Radha Krishna temple. Also, if a couple is planning to conceive then they can buy gold or silver Jhula and donate it to Laddoo Gopal Ji.” Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Chappan Bhog: List of 56 Food Items to Offer Lord Krishna

Another expert suggests that one can definitely sign those property papers or invest in gold on the auspicious day of Janmashtami. According to numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder & CEO, NumroVani, Janmashtami is a day to devote yourself to Shri Krishna and learn from his teaching. The day can be utilised for making investments; purchasing skill development courses; and also Dakshinvarti Shankh; Flute; Vaijyanti Maala. Furthermore; the day can also be used to adopt a cow in Gaushala. You can also use the day to purchase property or gold for investment purposes. Also Read - Janmashtami Special Recipes 2022: Almond Salad to Kashmiri Naan Bread, Best Food Items to Celebrate Shri Krishna Janm Mahotsav

Utilise this auspicious day of Janmashtami to do something that has been long pending or bring home lots of happiness. Happy Janmashtami to all of you!