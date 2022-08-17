Janmashtami 2022 Panchang: Shri Krishna Janamashtami is being celebrated this year on two days 18th and 19th of August. It is to be noted that Lord Krishna is believed to have been born on the Bhadrapad Krishnapaksh Ashtami in the Rohini Nakshatra at midnight. This year though, the Bhadrapad Ashtami falls on two days instead of one. The Ashtami will begin on August 18, 2022, at night which means that many devotees will fast on Thursday. However, as per the Hindu calendar, the ‘Udaya tithi’ has been considered paramount and therefore, most Krishna devotees will fast on August 19. Even the Vaishnavs will celebrate Shri Krishna Janamashtami on August 19.Also Read - Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura: Preparations On From Last 2 Months; Festival to Generate Business of Over Rs 500 Cr

Janmashtami Panchang: Rohini Nakshatra and its importance

The devotees should know that Shri Krishna Janamashtami has been traditionally celebrated in the Rohini Nakshatra. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in this Nakshatra and therefore, every year, the festival is celebrated in the Rohini Nakshatra. This year though, the Rohini Nakshatra is neither on the 18th nor 19th. It is entering on the next day, 20th August.

Ashtami on August 18 at 9:21 pm

As per the Mahavir Panchang, Ashtami begins at 9:21 pm on August 18. That's the reason why devotees will begin fasting on Thursday. As per the Banarasi Panchang though, Janmashtami should be celebrated on August 19, Friday. Many priests of temples have asked the devotees to observe the fast only on Friday. Even Mithila Panchang has mentioned Janamashtami to be celebrated on August 19.

ISKCON celebrations of Janamashtami

In most of the ISKCON temples across the country, Shri Krishna Janamashtami will remain a two-day festival. The devotees shall visit the temples in their nearby areas to celebrate the Mahotsav.

Happy Shri Krishna Janamashtami to all our readers!