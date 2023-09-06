Home

Janmashtami 2023 Right Time, Date And Shubh Mahurat – Should You Celebrate Today or Tomorrow?

Much like how it's been happening with major festivals this year, there's whole confusion about when to celebrate Janmashtami - today or tomorrow. Here's the right time and shubh mahurat to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami 2023 shubh mahurat: Every year, Janmashtami, a special celebration for Lord Krishna’s birth, is celebrated with great excitement all over the country. It’s also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, or Krishna Janmashtami. This festival falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the Bhadrapad month.

However, this year, there’s some confusion about the exact date for the festivities. Devotees of Lord Krishna are unsure whether to observe Janmashtami on September 6 or 7, creating a bit of uncertainty and anticipation among them.

Janmashtami 2023 Significance:

Janmashtami is a special celebration of Lord Krishna’s birthday. People who follow Lord Krishna worship his baby form, called Bal Gopal, and Laddu Gopal. This year is said to be his 5250th birthday according to Vedic records. People celebrate by visiting temples, fasting, cleaning their homes, cooking special meals, and decorating idols of Lord Krishna.

While it’s celebrated all over India, the grandest celebrations happen in Mathura and Vrindavan, believed to be Lord Krishna’s birthplace and where he spent his childhood.

When is Janmashtami 2023 – Today or Tomorrow?

Krishna Janmashtami is usually celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Bhadrapada month because it’s believed that Lord Krishna was born under the Rohini Nakshatra on this day. This year, according to the Drik Panchang, Janmashtami will be observed for two days because the Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi align during the night.

The Ashtami Tithi starts at 3:37 pm on September 6 and ends at 4:14 pm on September 7, while the Rohini Nakshatra begins at 9:20 am on September 6 and ends at 10:25 am on September 7. So, Janmashtami will be celebrated on both September 6 and 7, with Dahi Handi festivities happening on September 7.

Shubh Muhurat for Janmashtami 2023

According to Drik Panchang, the special Nishita Puja for Janmashtami starts between 11:57 pm and 12:42 am on September 7, marking the beginning of the auspicious worship time for Lord Krishna’s birth. People celebrate and worship Laddu Gopal until midnight at 12:42 am. The Parana time, when fasting ends, is scheduled for 4:14 pm on September 7.

