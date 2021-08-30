Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu Panchang, Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth date of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. On the special occasion of Lord Krishna’s birthday, we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict your day.Also Read - No Devotees Allowed in Delhi Temples on Janamashtami, Violators to Face Action: Police

Aries: The Aries people should decorate the idol of Krishna in their home with a piece of red cloth. These people need not worry about their health or relationship if they offer Makhan Mishri to lord Krishna on Janmashtami. Also Read - Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Images, SMS, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages That You Can Share With Your Family

Lucky colour: Red Also Read - Man Dressed as Lord Sri Krishna Denied Entry Inside Taj Mahal

Taurus: The Taurus people should start the day by doing Abhisheka of an idol of Krishna with Ganga Jal and also offer sweets made of milk during the puja. Performing these rituals would keep them in a comfortable position against all problems they are facing in life.

Lucky colour: Amber

Gemini: Many of these people are in the middle of one of the toughest phases in their life. Chanting the mantra of ‘Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaye’ at least 108 times after taking bath would be auspicious for them. They might just get the contract they have been waiting for.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer: The Cancer people should start their day by offering panchamrit to Krishna and later offer Bhog in the form of Panjiri and sweets made of cheese curds. Chanting ‘Sri RadhaKrishna Sharanam Mam’ 11 times would be good for these people.

Lucky Colour: White

Leo: Some deeds of Leo people have not been very truthful in the past and this Janmashtami is a day for them to repent. These people should offer anything sweet made at home using sugar to cows near their home. They should feed at least five cows.

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo: The Virgo people are likely to flourish today and luck would always remain on their side. When praying on Janmashtami, they need to offer panchmewa, cashew sweets and banana. Using a chain made of rhinestones, they should chant Sri Radhaye Swaha at least 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra: The Libra people should use pure ghee for the Abhisheka of Krishna as it would wash away the financial problems their family is facing. Sri Radha Vallabhaaye Namah is the mantra they need to chant today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio: It will be a prosperous day for the Scorpio people and they should not have any worry even if they are not able to fast today. They should offer to the god pomegranate and peda. The lucky mantra for them is Om Vaishnave Namah.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would have a good day but they need to be careful with regard to their health. It is advisable for them to eat fruits throughout the day even if they are fasting.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should not forget to apply sandal on the idol or photograph of Krishna. They should offer curd as an offering to the almighty. If they want their problems to go away, they need to give food at least five poor people today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should be extra careful as their financial problems are expected to worsen if they don’t perform all puja rituals the right way. They should offer a silver flute to Krishna on Janmashtami.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces: The Pisces people may get a chance to flourish if they offer prayers to lord Vishnu and Lakshmi along with Radha and Krishna. Chanting Buddh Beej Mantra would be auspicious for them.

Lucky Colour: Purple