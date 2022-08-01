India will celebrate Nag Panchami on Tuesday, August 2. The festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Amavasya or moonlit fortnight in the holy month of Shraavana across most part of India. Nag Panchami is a day to offer milk and prayers to serpents (snakes). The serpent god also called as Nag Devta is worshipped by women for their brothers by offering it milk. Nag is an important element of our religion.Also Read - Shukra Gochar 2022: What is Venus Transit, Why THESE Zodiac Signs Need to be Careful, And Remedies to Calm Venus

What is Kaal Sarp Dosh?

Kaal Sarp Dosh is a dosha in your kundali, as per astrology, it is a result of one's past deeds or karma. According to a report in Times Now, this dosh happens when all the planets (Griha) get sandwiched between rahu or ketu, then a person shows signs of Kaal Sarp Yog in his/her natal chart. There are as many as twelve types of this yoga, and they are as follows Ananta, Kulika, Vasuki, Shankhapala, Padma, Mahapadma, Takshaka, Karkotaka, Shankhachur, Ghatak, Vishdhar and Shesh Naag. When a person has the Kaal Sarp Yog in his Kundali, then he/she often dreams about snakes. They see themselves getting bitten by these reptiles and also feel that someone is trying to strangulate them. They also repeatedly see their dead relatives or corpses in their dream.

Kaal Sarp Dosh Upay:

Worship the snake gods

Observe a fast

Do Rudra Abhishek of the shiva linga

Chant the Maha Mrityyunjaya Mantra.

Don’t forget to offer milk to a sculpture or murti of a snake.

Chant the Naag Gayatri Mantra – Om Naagkulaya Vidmahe Vishadantaya Dheemahi Tanno Sarpa Prachodayat

History of Nag Panchami

The festival Nag Panchami began when Takshaka, the king of snakes bit Janamejaya's father Parikshit and killed him. To avenge his death Janamejaya conducted yagnas to pray for the eradication of the entire snake race. The day this yagna was stopped because of the intervention of Astika, who was also the Brahmin son of Jaratkarus, is the day since when Nag Panchami is observed.