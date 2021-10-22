Karwa Chauth 2021 astrological tips: Karwa Chauth is an extremely popular and well-celebrated festival all over India, especially in North India. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, etc are some of the northern states in which Karwa Chauth is one of the major festivals for women. It is celebrated by married Hindu women with great joy and enthusiasm. In Andhra Pradesh, it is known as Atla Tadde. It falls in Kartik month, on the fourth day after the Purnima. On this day, women bear Nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise, and when the moon is up, they worship the Moon God to bless them with matrimonial bliss.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: Try These Easy and Quick Food Recipes This Festive Season

Astrology of Karwa Chauth: Tale of the Queen Veervati

Once upon a time, there lived a queen, only sister among seven loving and caring brothers. During one of the Karwa Chauth, she was staying with her parents and was fasting. Waiting for the moon to break her fast, she was extremely hungry and thirsty. Seeing that, her brothers created an illusion of the moon in a Pipal tree using a mirror. As Veervati fell prey to that illusion and broke her fast, the news of her husband's demise reached her. To this, a Goddess arrived and told her how she was tricked by her brothers. She kept the Karwa Chauth fast again and looking at her devotion, Lord Yama restored her husband's life.

Astrology of Karwa Chauth: From the pages of Mahabharata

It is believed that Draupadi also kept Karwa Chauth fasts. Once, Arjuna went to Nilgiri mountains for a self-penalty. During that time, the rest of his brothers had to face all the challenges without his contribution. Lord Krishna narrated to her the story of Goddess Parvati and advised Draupadi to keep the fast.

Astrology of Karwa Chauth: The Story of Satyavan and Savitri

It is believed that Yama, the God of death when came to take the life of Satyavan, Savitri’s husband. She prayed and begged her to spare her husband, but lord Yama was adamant and took the life of her husband anyway. Savitri stopped eating and drinking and started following Yama. Yama, looking at Savitri asked her that she can have any boom except the life of her husband. Savitri asked Yama that she wants to be blessed with children, but wouldn’t engage in any kind of adultery. Thus, Yama was left with no choice but to bring Satyavan back to life so that Savitri could have children.

Karwa Chauth Muhurat for 2021

As per Mithila Panhang, the dates mentioned below are the muhurats for the following occasions. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 24 (Sunday). Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 03:01 am on the 24th of October. Chaturthi Tithi will end at 05:43 am on the 25th of October.

The auspicious muhurat for Karwa Chauth puja starts from 06:03 pm and lasts till 07:15 pm. The Upavasa time for this year’s Karwa Chauth is from 06:10 am to 08:50 pm. The moonrise will take place at 8:50 pm on the Karwa Chauth day. (This time will vary across different cities)

Karwa Chauth 2021: Easy Tips to rejuvenate love in the relationship

Offering red rose and perfume to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Vishu. To donate red vermillion, bangles, and saree to a woman who is a suhagan (married) and needy, is said to have a great impact on a healthy relationship between a couple. Removing all the clutter from the Southwest and Northwest directions of your home. Bedsheets and curtains should be of light creme and similar colors. Chant the below mantra 11 times on the night of Karwa Chauth to bring love and light to the relationship.

“Om Namo Krishna Devaya Prema Rajya Vallabha Sarva Mangala Pradayaka Namah” Offering Sindoor and lighting a ghee diya in the evening near a Tulsi plant is believed to be very beneficial.

Karwa Chauth 2021 Gifting Ideas as Per Your Zodiac Sign

What gift a husband should give to their wife based on Lagna (Ascendant) sign are mentioned below-