Karwa Chauth 2022 Astrology Tips: Karwa Chauth will take place this year on October 13, Thursday. It is the most auspicious occasion for married Hindu women. They observe nirjala vrat (fasting without water) for their husband’s long life. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in Ashwin month on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. It is very special for married couples. On this day, women who keep fast eat Sargi before sunrise and stay without food and water for the whole day and pray for the long life of their husbands. The fast is broken after seeing the moon.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Drops Heartfelt Wish For Alia Bhatt And Riddhima Kapoor on Karwa Chauth: '...My Beauties'

On Karwa Chauth, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their husband’s long and healthy life. After seeing the moon, husbands break their wives’ fast by feeding them water and food. As Karwa Chauth is tomorrow, the excitement of dressing up in a traditional, vogue outfit is also increasing. Are you thinking about what colour will make you look best on Karwa Chauth? We’ve got you covered. As suggested by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap from All India Institute of Occult Science, one should pick specific colours as per the zodiac sign. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Women Break Fast, Perform Rituals As Moon Sighted in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida

List of colour suggestions to wear on Karwa Chauth 2022 based on your zodiac sign.