Karwa Chauth Horoscope, November 1, 2023, Wednesday: Geminis Must Offer Chunri in Devi Temple, Leos Must Offer Flowers to Goddess Durga

Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you're searching for advice on life and work.

Horoscope Today, November 1, 2023, Wednesday: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information.

HOROSCOPE TODAY: FIND OUT IF THE ODDS ARE IN YOUR FAVOUR!

Aries- The vehicle will be received. Invest wisely in business. Feed pudding to girls. Offer red flowers to Hanuman Ji.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful with relationships. A new business will start. Give a white toy to a girl.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Respect your father. Offer chunri in Devi temple.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t make any job changes. Drive your vehicle carefully. Pay attention to your mother’s health. Offer roses to Goddess Parvati.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Take care of your jewelry. Don’t despair. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse. Don’t travel. Distribute sweets to young girls.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will buy a new house. Take care of your children. Do not hide anything from friends. Offer lotus flowers in Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign journeys will be avoided. Will get success in the job. Work area may change. Gift your mom with something.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Mind’s dilemma will end. Students must focus on their studies. The foot problem will be solved. Offer rose to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Bring positivity in thoughts. Respect your friends. Don’t invest. Offer fruits in Devi temple.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Stalled money will be received. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. The real estate problem will end. Offer Mehendi at Devi Mandir.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. There will be sweetness in relations. Will get along with friends. Offer pumpkin in Devi Temple.

Lucky color- yellow

Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.