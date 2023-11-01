Home

Karwa Chauth Mantras And Affirmations as Per Your Zodiac Sign For Luck, Success And Love

Karwa Chauth is here and so is one of the most beautiful ways to celebrate the love, bond and the promise of forever between a couple. Check out the mantras that will strength your bond forver by our expert astrologer.

Karwa Chauth 2023: As the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth approaches, people across India gear up to celebrate this day with fasting, prayers, and rituals. This festival, primarily observed by married women for the well-being and longevity of their spouses, is also a time for spiritual reflection and devotion. We share special Karwa Chauth mantras and affirmations for each zodiac sign to enhance the spiritual significance of this occasion.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): For Aries, chanting the mantra “Om Klim Angarakaya Namaha” while focusing on inner strength and determination will enhance their devotion during Karwa Chauth. The affirmation would be like, “I am strong, courageous, and committed to the well-being of my loved ones.”

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Taurus individuals can recite the mantra “Om Shukraya Namaha” to invoke love and harmony in their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am devoted and bring stability and affection into my family’s life.”

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Chanting the mantra “Om Budhaya Namaha” will help Geminis in fostering clear communication and understanding within their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am expressive, understanding, and bring positivity into the lives of my loved ones.”

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Cancerians can chant the mantra “Om Chandraya Namaha” to enhance emotional connections and provide a nurturing environment for their family. The affirmation would be like, “I am compassionate, and caring, and create a loving sanctuary for my family.”

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Reciting the mantra “Om Suryaya Namaha” will empower Leos to bring warmth, vitality, and strength into their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am generous, radiant, and a source of inspiration for my family.”

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Virgos can chant the mantra “Om Budhaya Namaha” to foster harmony, order, and clarity within their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am organized, supportive, and bring stability to my family’s life.”

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Chanting the mantra “Om Shukraya Namaha” will help Librans in enhancing love, balance, and harmony within their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am harmonious, loving, and bring equilibrium into my family’s life.”

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): For Scorpios, reciting the mantra “Om Mangalaya Namaha” will bring strength, passion, and protection to their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am determined, passionate, and bring intensity and loyalty to my family.”

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sagittarians can chant the mantra “Om Brihaspataye Namaha” to enhance wisdom, optimism, and growth within their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am expansive, optimistic, and bring growth and positivity into my family’s life.”

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Chanting the mantra “Om Shanaishcharaya Namaha” will help Capricorns bring discipline, responsibility, and endurance to their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am disciplined, responsible, and bring strength and perseverance to my family.”

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarians can recite the mantra “Om Suryaya Namaha” to foster individuality, innovation, and enlightenment within their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am innovative, unique, and bring enlightenment and progress to my family.”

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Chanting the mantra “Om Guruve Namaha” will help Pisceans in nurturing compassion, spirituality, and intuition within their relationships. The affirmation would be like, “I am intuitive, compassionate, and bring spiritual depth and harmony into my family’s life.”

