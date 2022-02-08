At times, it happens that we suddenly wake up in the middle of the night around 3 am. Without any disturbance, any noise in the surroundings or any health issue to wake us up, we still get up and are not able to figure out Why?

During the time between 3-4 am, the veil between the spiritual world and the physical world is weak and because of this, we are able to feel the energy of that world and vice versa. This is the time we can communicate with this dimension.

Dr Madhu Kotiya discussed the spiritual reasons for waking up at 3 am:

Spiritual awakening – Suddenly getting up a 3 am regularly means your soul is enhancing spiritually and you are moving forward in the spiritual world. Your sensitivity has increased and you are able to feel other energies. This is an indication to wake up and meditate as you are working on your spiritual path. Your subconscious mind is waking you up at 3 am as it is the perfect time to meditate and connect with the divine and other energies and entities. Spiritual awakening is a very positive sign.

Enhancing of Psychic abilities – This could also mean that your clairvoyance is enhancing and spiritual connection is getting very strong. This shows that your psychic ability is getting stronger and the moment veil is weak, your subconscious mind comes to know and wakes you up. This means either you need protection or you need to communicate.

If you are not doing anything spiritually and even not working on your psychic ability and not even inclined or thinking towards this, then it means a spirit is trying to communicate with you and is trying to give you a message. It could be any of your deceased family member or a friend or a well wisher, you can try to sleep again while making an affirmation that the same message should be conveyed through the dream as you are not able to communicate.

However, if you wake up and feel uneasy, fearful and starts sweating and this happens frequently then you need to be careful and take the help of a spiritual counsellor, healer or an occultist and figure out the problem. It could be that a negative entity is trying to connect with you or a psychic attack is being inflicted upon you. You need to take guidance from any of the above. Meanwhile, you can keep a glass of water with salt in it, keep a crystal black tourmaline ball to get some relief. However, this is just for the short time till you are able to connect with someone to guide you. This is not the solution and to get rid of the issue, you need to seek guidance.

(Dr Madhu Kotiya is a Spiritual Counsellor and Founder, Wicca Indian School of magic and occult sciences)