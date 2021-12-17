There are 9 numbers and 9 planets and each number is ruled by a planet. The gemstones are recommended based on vedic astrology as well as numerology. It is suggested that one should wear the gems according to the birth chart prepared by the help of Vedic astrology. In case you don’t have the accurate time of birth, then wearing gemstone according to birth date or numerology can be helpful. However, it is important to wear gemstone as per the advice of a qualified astrologer.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 16, Thursday: Taurus May Find it Difficult to Control Their Emotions, Cancer Can Expect Good News

Wearing the gem stone which resonates with your number or astrological chart brings in lot of benefits in terms of health, finance and relationship , etc. These gems carry the energy of the planets within themselves and when worn, they work to provide the auspiciousness of the planets to the person. Also Read - Appraisal Predictions For 2022: Will You Get a Salary Hike in New Year? Check What Numerology Has to Say

Let us find out, numerologically which gemstone is favorable for each birth date number :

Number 1 : People born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month of the year Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 15, Wednesday: Taurus Must Avoid Taking Any Risk, Cancer Should Control Their Finances

Number 1 is ruled by Planet Sun. Ruby is the most suited Gem for No. 1. It increases your luck abundantly. You can also use yellow sapphire and Topaz. These improve your health and give you success in your efforts.

As the Ruby belongs to planet Sun, it is very powerful and highly effective precious gemstone

You should wear ruby in your right hand ring finger. The ring should be set with gold. You can use the ruby stone as a pendant.

Number 2 : People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th of any month of the year

Number 2 is ruled by Planet Moon. Wearing white pearl can be very effective for number 2 people. You can also use Cat’s Eye. These two enhance your luck abundantly. Pearl reduces anger and brings calmness. It is also beneficial for health, especially for those who are suffering from depression, memory loss, insomnia and fearfulness.

Number 3 : People born on 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th of any month of the year

Number 3 people are ruled by planet Jupiter. For number 3 people, yellow sapphire is beneficial. One should wear it with gold in the index finger or in the neck as a pendant. Wearing this will enhance your luck and worldly success.

You can also use amethyst, it will give you peace of mind and will prevent prevent accidents and damages, apart from many other benefits.

Number 4 : People born on 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month of the year

Number 4 is ruled by Rahu. For them, Gomed or Hessonite is the most suitable gemstone. It should be worn either in the middle finger or little finger on Wednesday or can be worn in the neck as a pendant. Wearing Gomed can be highly beneficial in career, profession and finance. One can expect robust health and patience by wearing the Hessonite. It will help you to develop will power, self-confidence and complete your task in time and hence success.

Number 5 : People person born on 5th, 14th and 23rd of any month of the year

Number 5 is ruled by planet Mercury. Wearing emerald can be highly beneficial to you. The Emerald can enhance your intelligence and knowledge to a great extent. You can wear Emerald either in the little finger or as a pendant on Wednesday. The weight of the Emerald should be at least 5 carats. You can wear the Emerald set with either gold or silver.

Number 6 : People born on 6th, 15th and 24th of any month of the year

Number 6 is ruled by Planet Venus. Diamond is the most favorable gemstone for you. It can be worn either in the gold or white gold in the middle finger on Friday. Wearing diamond can enhance the love between the husband and wife.

Number 7 : People born on 7th, 16th and 25th of any month of the year

Number 7 is ruled by planet Neptune. It is considered the most important number and a mystic number in the science of numbers. The lucky gemstone is Cat’s eye which can bring remarkable achievement in life. It can be worn on Thursday in little finger in silver or Ashta Dhatu (A combination of 8 metals)

Number 8 : People born on 8th, 17th and 26th of any month of the year

Number 8 is ruled by Planet Saturn. The lucky gemstone for number 8 people is Blue Sapphire or Neelam which is a very powerful gem and take the person to the next level of success. Wearing Sapphire can also help get rid of chronic diseases such as rheumatism, paralysis, insanity and loss of energy etc. Blue Sapphire should be worn on a Saturday in the middle finger in either silver or Ashta Dhatu.

Number 9 : People born on 9th, 18th and 27th of any month of the year

Number 9 is ruled by planet Mars. The Red Coral is the most suitable stone for number 9 people. For better results, wear it with gold in ring finger on Tuesday. Coral subdues enemies and brings name, fame and fortune and good luck. It also removes blood related diseases.

(About Dr Madhu Kotiya : A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, vastu expert, spiritual and pshychic healer. She’s the founder of Wicca India School, India’s first institute on Wicca, White magic and witchcraft. She is also a channel to arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)