Colours have always been a very effective aspect of our life. It is used not only for mood swings but also as a treatment therapy. Many people are eager to know which colour suits them and which does not. People born on various dates have their base number and each base number has its own lucky and unlucky colours.Also Read - Decode The Purpose of Your Life Based on Your Date of Birth

Number 1: People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month are of base 1. Orange Yellow and gold are ideal colours for these people. Since base 1 are ruled by the planet Sun, the hues of Orange and Yellow are lucky colours. These colours assign to success and energy for people born on these dates. However, number one people should avoid colours like black and maroon as these colours are not fruitful to them. Also Read - Numerology: Know What Your Guardian Angel is Telling You Using Your Birthdate

Number 2: People born on 2, 11, 20 and 29 of any month are base number 2. The best two people come under planet moon. The green colour is the best-suited colour for base two people. They can also try eye shades of green from light to dark. Besides green, yellow and silver are also compatible colours for number two people. Red and black are unlucky for number 2 so they should avoid these colours. Also Read - Numerology: How to Decode Someone's Personality by The Time of Birth

Number 3: People born on 3, 12, 21 and 30 of any month are of base number 3. These people come under planet Jupiter. Number 3 is the numerology for communication so the most ideal colours are yellow, orange or pink. Shades Of Red are also good for base three people. Number 3 people should avoid colours like black dark blue or dark green as it will not have a positive impact on them.

Number 4: People born on 4, 13, 22 and 31 of any month are base number 4. Number 4 people come under planet Rahu and the lucky colour for them is blue. Any shade of blue from light to dark is ideal for 4 born people. Besides blue, all other colours are neutral for them however they should avoid black colour.

Number 5: People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month are of base number 5. These people are ruled by planet Mercury. Grey colour is lucky for them it will bring ultimate success. Besides they can also wear any light shades of colour. But we should stay away from Black or dark green.

Number 6: Those born on 6, 15 and 24 of any month are base number 6. These people come under planet Venus. This artistic numerology has dark green and dark blue as the ideal colours. Different shades of blue and red are also lucky for them. Number 6 people should strictly refrain from white, yellow and rose colour.

Number 7: People born on 7, 16 and 25 of any month comes under base number 7. These people come under planet Ketu. For them, light green light yellow and light blue are very lucky. These colours bring success and prosperity to them. Number 7 people should avoid dark colours especially black and red.

Number 8: People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month are of base number 8. People with base number 8 are ruled by planet Saturn. This numerology has the ideal colour yellow which gives them confidence and success in all phases of life. Even dark green and dark blue give good results to number 8. These people get attracted to the colour black but they should refrain from using this colour and also the red colour that brings failure and problems in life for them.

Number 9: People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month are under base number 9. Planet Mars rule number 9. Red is the lucky colour for these people. It is said that people with a 9 birth date should use red wherever possible. Among all shades of red Crimson, red is the luckiest for them. Number 9 people should avoid light colour shapes and including white.

(About Dr Madhu Kotiya: A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, Vastu expert, a spiritual and a psychic healer. She is also a channel to Arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)