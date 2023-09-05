Home

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 Tips to Bring Good Luck Into House And 3 Things to Totally Avoid While Celebrating

Shri Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most loved and widely celebrated festivals of the Hindus. Here are a few tips and tricks to ensre that your pooja is accepted for good luck in the family.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami tips and tricks: Janmashtami is a day of faith and celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna which is marked by Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra primarily. The presence of Wednesday in 2023 has quadrupled the benefits of the day to the next level. Here are a few things that you should take care of while celebrating Shri Krishan Janmashtami:

Align your Karma: In our day-to-day life, we often knowingly or unknowingly commit some deeds that are not right as per Shastras. On the day of Janmashtami, one can chant ‘Ek Shloki Bhagwat’ at least 33 times and ideally 1008 times and this helps in purifying the human body from all three pillars of Mind, Body and Spirit. Offer Peacock feathers for Financial Abundance: Offering peacock feathers to lord Krishna is a great way to seek his blessings and bring home financial abundance and prosperity. Offer 21 peacock feathers to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami and then place those in the temple of the house until Radha Ashtami. Post Radha Ashtami, one can loosely wrap them in yellow and golden cloth and place them in the locker of the house. Offer Perfumed Water to Laddu Gopal From Shankh Conch Shell: Offering perfumed water to Ladoo Gopal from Shankh Coach Shell blesses the person with abundance in a relationship. This also improves relationship terms with everyone and enhances the magnetic aura of a person. Furthermore, this also leads to the enhancement of the aura of energy and blesses a person with the well-being of mind, body and spirit. Offer Vaijayanti Flower and Seeds Mala: Vaijayanti maala is loved by lord Krishna and offering the same to lord Krishna on Janmashtami blesses the person with abundance in health. One can offer 1 Vaijayantimaala to lord Krishna and afterwards can wear it around the neck as well. This improves fighting spirit and determination in the person. Donate Learning Materials to the Needy: Donating learning materials such as books, pens, notebooks and other learning materials to needy learners unlocks problems in education and jobs in individual life. In case one is not able to do this, one can also do shramdaan and impart one’s skills to the needy as a volunteer.

What Not To Do on Janmashtami

Avoid garlic, onion, non-veg, alcohol and other tamasic food on the day. Do not hurt anyone by either words, actions or thoughts. Avoid caffeine-based drinks in case you are fasting as this will create an imbalance in the body.

