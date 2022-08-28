It is customary for Hindus to tie a red thread – commonly called a mauli or kalava – on the wrist at the beginning of a religious ceremony. The thread is tied on the right wrist of men and the left wrist of women. The literal meaning of mauli is ‘above all’ . Here the reference is to the head that stands high.

It is considered very auspicious to wear Kalava made of red thread during religious functions. Tying the Kalava in the hand has religious reasons and importance as well as it is considered to be very auspicious as per Hindu traditions

Red Thread or Lal Dhaga: What Is Its Significance?

Whenever any religious work or puja is performed, Kalava made of red-colored thread is tied in the hands of everyone. Kalava is said to be tied on the wrist with the belief that it will protect from evil eyes. Wearing Kavala not only signifies one’s devotion to Hinduism. The significance of this distinctive red thread, extends far beyond its role as a basic symbol of commonality. Wearing molly, kalava or Raksha sutra in auspicious works, the auspicious sight of God ends enemies in your life. The red thread or Kalava symbolizes long life and protection against enemies. Hence, it is also called ‘Raksha thread’. The practice of tying the thread dates back to the time when lord Vamana tied this holy thread on the wrist of the progressive King Bali to grant him immortality. The thread can also be called a raksha or rakhi, and is tied by sister to his brother. The knots in the thread are said to hold the love of the sister when she ties the knot. Thus, the brother wears the rakhi as a sign of his sister’s love and wishes for her protection. This Kalava or Raksha Sutra made of raw thread is also found in yellow or green color apart from red, but wearing it in red color is considered more auspicious than other colors. Red is the color of fire and blood, so it is associated with energy, strength, power, determination . As per Hindu traditions, no religious work is completed without tying this auspicious thread. By tying Mauli/Kalava, it is believed that blessings of Trideva, Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh and Tridevis, Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga are received. From the blessings of the Hindu god Brahma, you receive fame, from the blessings of Lord Vishnu you receive defending power from evil and by the blessings of Lord Shiva you receive the power to destroy your own bad and negative qualities. By the blessings of Mother Saraswati you receive knowledge, by the blessings of Mother Lakshmi you receive wealth and from Mother Durga you receive power. Wearing Kalava is said to protect against sugar, heart problem, blood pressure problem, and paralysis.

(With inputs from astrologer Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems)