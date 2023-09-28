Home

Astrology

Love and Job Horoscope, September 28, Thursday: New Relationship For Aquarius; Virgo to Get New Business Deals

Love and Job Horoscope, September 28, Thursday: New Relationship For Aquarius; Virgo to Get New Business Deals

Love and Job Horoscope, September 28, Thursday: Zodiac Sign Wise Astrological Prediction by Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Love and Job Horoscope, September 28, Thursday: New Relationship For Aquarius; Virgo to Get New Business Deals

Love and Job Horoscope, September 28, Thursday: Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Trending Now

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Today is an average day on the love front. You may have a supportive and caring partner. Some may have a romantic and fun-filled evening. It is not a favorable day on the professional front, but you can make it favorable by putting your inspiration and ideas into practice.

You may like to read

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The love front is great. You may have a beautiful experience of life and take mature decisions like getting married. The professional front is average. Organize your work or make a to do list to stay focused today.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The love front is not good. Your negligent attitude may ruin the mood of your partner. Appreciate your partner’s efforts to make love life spicy. The professional front is good. Deal with important tasks carefully and take your time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The love front is good. New developments may encourage a fresh start. Your initiatives may positively impact your relationship. The professional front is very good. You may get job offers or a chance to show your potential. Seniors may notice your skills and approaches.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The love front is wonderful. Married couples may plan to expand their family. Passionate evening is on the cards. Try new ways to make your partner happy. The professional front is excellent. Start a side business or launch a project today.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Today may be a mixed day. You may have to deal with your partner’s mood swings and anger. Be careful on the home front. Find new clients and business deals. Your rivals may put hurdles in your way, but don’t quit. Good things are about to happen soon.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The love front is excellent for you today. Spend time with your partner and enjoy a mini dance party. The professional front is not favorable. Avoid using shortcuts and do your work honestly throughout the day today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): If you are in a bad relationship, take the required actions now. This is your time to shine on the professional front and achieve your goals. You may get job offers from big companies or get promoted. So, stay prepared in advance.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The love front is moderate for you today. Be careful while taking risks to make your day fun filled. The professional front is excellent. Magical things may happen at work. People working in writing and marketing may get recognition or rewards.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The romantic front is great. Your partner may be in a joyous mood and give you a surprise gift. The professional front is moderate. Recommit to your responsibility and goal at work. Be sincere about your career growth today.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The love front is getting better. Your new relationship may start taking off and you may get to know your partner better. The professional front is excellent. Start something new that may be beneficial in the future. Some may have to move to a new city for work or business soon.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Today is not a good day to propose to someone or ask your partner out. Your partner’s health may be a concern. The professional front is good. You may get a salary hike or perform well in an interview. You may have to work late to complete a project.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES