Home

Astrology

Love and Job Horoscope, November 8, Wednesday: Aries May Receive a Marriage Proposal, Gemini Should Not Make Plans For Future

Love and Job Horoscope, November 8, Wednesday: Aries May Receive a Marriage Proposal, Gemini Should Not Make Plans For Future

Love and Job Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Pandit Jagannath Guruji will help you if you're searching for advice on love and career.

Love and Job Horoscope Today, October 19, Thursday: Virgo May Find New Love, Capricorn Should Take a Break From Career Goals

Love and Job Horoscope, November 8, Wednesday: Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Trending Now

HOROSCOPE TODAY: FIND OUT IF THE ODDS ARE IN YOUR FAVOUR!

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Marriage proposal possible today. Follow your gut instinct, don’t calculate the pros and cons. Expect undue love, understanding, and affection from your spouse. Overburdened with work, may have to stay late. Dedication and hard work will be rewarded soon. Keep up the good work.

You may like to read

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Great day for love life. Happy with latest developments and cherish memorable times with spouse or partner. Expect good news from seniors. Enjoy the support and love of colleagues, especially juniors. Seniors will guide you to achieve bigger targets.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): You will be busy with work but will like to spend the day with your partner/spouse. Discuss career choices to know partner’s point of view. Ambitious and alert about career goals. Continue to work with passion and determination. Don’t plan for the future, let things take their course.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Prioritize commitments and responsibilities. Avoid conflict and argument. A busy schedule prevents you from spending more time with partner/spouse. New expansion opportunities for businesses. Do proper paperwork and legal formalities for new joint ventures.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Marriage proposal possible. May not like the match initially but will be convinced to accept on consultation. Start preparation for the big day. Expect cool surprises. Wait for the right time to accept any new offer. Consult seniors at the workplace for good and genuine advice.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Plan special dinner date for partner/spouse. Express your feelings without hesitation. Enjoy day and remember the importance of relationships. Doing well professionally. Reveal plans to colleagues. They will appreciate you and help achieve goals. Accomplish tasks much before deadline.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Surprise your partner with an unplanned outing. See how happy they are with your attention, care, and affection. This may bring some quality time together. Keep up the good work as a career-oriented individual. Expect a lucrative opportunity, but be careful while sharing information with others, as not everyone is well-wisher.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Realize your partner’s longing for affection. Plan a surprise and emerge as a shining hero at work. Seniors will appreciate your efforts, praise you, and give you additional responsibilities. Colleagues will also acknowledge your extra efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Rethink commitment to partner. Relax and enjoy melodious track to think better. Seniors impressed with work style and dedication. Great day at work, work loved by all. Dedication and sincerity acknowledged and appreciated.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Express feelings to partner with confidence today. Positive response likely. Wonderful day in love life. Extra tasks at work with tight deadlines, but you enjoy the challenge and prove everyone wrong. Rewarded for commitment and dedication.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Fresh wave of romance in relationships brings new enthusiasm. Consider serious commitment and taking relationship to next level. Reveal plan for new project with well-prepared presentation. Do more in-depth study and research on the subject.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Planets are not in favor of resolving issues with their partner. Things might worsen, so wait for the right time and be patient. You may be overburdened and have to stay late to meet deadlines. Stay calm, prove your worth, and your success will prove others wrong and make you a hero.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.