Home

Astrology

Love And Job Horoscope, September 26, Tuesday: Taurus Must Try Hard to Understand Their Partner, Libra May Travel For Work

Love And Job Horoscope, September 26, Tuesday: Taurus Must Try Hard to Understand Their Partner, Libra May Travel For Work

Love and Job Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Pandit Jagannath Guruji will help you if you're searching for advice on love and career.

Love And Job Horoscope, September 26, Tuesday: Taurus Must Try Hard to Understand Their Partner, Libra May Travel For Work

Love And Job Horoscope, September 26, Monday: Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Trending Now

HOROSCOPE TODAY: FIND OUT IF THE ODDS ARE IN YOUR FAVOUR!

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You may like to read

Your relationship will improve with time. Share your partner’s pain and let them know you care. Now is the time to pursue your dream career. Your full potential will be seen by your employers.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your relationship needs more than physical intimacy. Understand your partner’s needs and wants. Be careful or your partner might be upset. Your hard work at work will pay off. Get the benefits and skills you want. Enhance your skills and be the best.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Single Geminis will find a partner soon. Long-term couples might get married. Students should work hard throughout the year, not just before exams. Corporate employees will have a great day today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You will find the love of your life soon. Your relationship will be healthy and exciting. Your career will be great, and you might travel. Your investments will give you the expected gains. Business owners need to be careful with their finances.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

Be patient and don’t rush into relationships. You might meet a foreigner and fall in love. Rejection will make you stronger. Your work environment will be great, and you might get help from a female colleague.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Couples will have a roller-coaster ride in their relationship. Singles will find a stable and loving partner. Be confident in your skills and efforts at work. You will get a promotion or raise soon. You will have a great day.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Single Libras will have to wait for love, but their career will be good. If you are a risk-taker, this is the time to take risks and make things happen. You might also travel for work.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Your love life will be slow-paced today. You might not meet the love of your life soon. Your career might not go well, and you might not get to travel. You should only rely on your own skills and efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

Your relationship will improve and there might be a chance of marriage. You will have more power, romance, authority, and a bigger family. However, your career might not go well, and you might not get the desired results from travelling.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

You might have trust issues with your partner, but you should try to trust them. Avoid arguments with them as it can lead to separation. Keep working for what you love, even if the work environment changes. Face unpredictable events with courage, as they will turn in your favour.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

Your relationship will be smooth, and you will get chances to prove your love and loyalty. Singles will have to wait for love. Be open to learning and anticipate problems at work. Do not argue with seniors.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

There might be some tension in your relationship. Singles might get the opportunity to be in love, but their carelessness might ruin it. You might have a bad day at work, but things will get better soon. Learn from the things happening around you.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES