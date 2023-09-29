Home

Love and Job Horoscope, September 29, Friday: Zodiac Sign Wise Astrological Prediction by Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Love And Job Horoscope, September 29, Friday: Gemini Must be Honest With Loved Ones, Scorpio Will be Successful at Work

Love And Job Horoscope, September 29, Friday: Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Today, avoid arguing with your loved ones. Be thankful for them and listen to them if they need to vent. Focus on your work and discuss with your mentors or supervisors. Use your experience to the best of your ability.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Today, you may crave for romantic attention. Plan activities with your partner to feel closer. Pay attention to their gestures as they may be expressing their love. You may miss a career opportunity and business decisions may get delayed. Work hard to make the most of today.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your love life may be full of fantasies and secrets. Be honest with your loved ones and stay objective. Be consistent at work and focus on your goals. Your past experience in finance may be useful today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your day will start busy but become sensual later. Singles may find their ideal partner. There may be arguments at work, but you need to stay focused. Also, some obstacles can be seen on the work front today for you.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

Couples may fight today. Newly-married couples should talk to each other to avoid misunderstanding. You will be successful in your work and personal life. Be careful not to argue with your colleagues or business partners. Let things take their course.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Couples may take their relationship to the next level. Singles can dress up and go out to meet new people. Be smart at work and don’t reveal all your plans. Talk to your supervisor before changing plans today to avoid any rough patch with them.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

The day may start with arguments and fights, but things will improve later. Singles may meet their soulmate. Those in a relationship should communicate with their partner to resolve any issues. Work hard and introspect if you are not satisfied with your work. Businessmen may face difficulties.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Singles may have unexpected romantic encounters. Couples will be happy. People in long-distance relationships will get closer. You will be successful at work. Ask for challenging projects if you are confident.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

Couples should spend time together. People in new relationships may face some challenges. Singles should keep their mind open for love. Focus on your work and abilities. You will have more energy and drive at the end of the day.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

Today is a good day for love and business. Couples should express their love in new ways. Singles can approach their crush. Businesses will see an increase in demand, which can enhance your productivity and profit.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

Today is a good day for love. Couples will be happy. Singles can expect positive developments in their love life. People with jobs may face challenges in the first half of the day. Be patient and clear about your stance. Businessmen may face difficulties today.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Couples should communicate openly to avoid misunderstandings. Singles may have to wait for companionship. Be a hero at work and get promoted. Businessmen may receive international orders or recognition today.

