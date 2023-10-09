Home

Love and Job Horoscope Today, October 9, Monday: A good day for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo and Scorpio on the romantic side. Check astrological predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji

Love and Job Horoscope Today, October 9, Monday: Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Today is a favorable day for love. You may get a chance to share your feelings with your crush. You may also plan to enjoy shopping, movies, and dining out. On the professional front, it is a moderate day. You may make new goals and organize your workspace. A new business venture is likely to show encouraging results.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Today is not a lucky day for love. Avoid expecting much from your partner. A messy situation is foreseen, but it may happen for a reason. Wait for the right time to get things back to normal. Work is excellent and you may achieve your financial goals.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Enjoy love and celebrate each moment with your spouse. A romantic candlelight dinner is predicted. Be productive at work and achieve business goals. Freshers may start careers with top companies.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): It looks like an excellent day for love. Newlyweds may go on trips. Married couples may extend their family. Moderate day for work. Chance to work on important project. Good news from big companies.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): It looks like a great day to manage your relationship on the love front today. Try to spend quality time with your partner. Work-wise, things might test you on various levels today. So, it is better to stay prepared and attentive.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): On the love front, you are in a good place. You are thinking about starting a family with your lover, and this is a wonderful day to share your thoughts with them. On the career front, you are in control. You are taking charge of what is happening around you, and you are determined to succeed. You may find investors to invest in your idea or product.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Married couples, take a break to bring excitement to your life with a romantic trip. Singles, watch out for mixed signals. Don’t get overloaded at work; it’s okay to say no sometimes. Some are busy setting up new offices or businesses.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Do something special for your partner, but don’t expect much reaction. It is an excellent day to achieve something big where some may start their own business. Hard work and patience pay off.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): For engaged couples, show your love today by doing something special. Newlyweds, spend time together to strengthen your bond. Businesspeople should seize the day to grow their business or show their talent. Retailers, consider opening new showrooms.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Romantic evenings are predicted. Couples may give gifts and plan trips. Focus on high-priority tasks today. Don’t start a new business or announce important news. Choose career with mentor’s help.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Focus on love today. Execute romantic plans without delay. Complete pending tasks on the job. Don’t ask for a raise or promotion today as this can leave your boss angry and in a mood that might not be good for you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): It seems like a busy day at work which may make it hard to give time to your partner. Negligence may make your partner angry. Excellent performance at work may get rewarded. Keep it up and give your best.

