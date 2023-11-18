Home

Astrology

Love and Job Horoscope Today, November 18, Saturday: Gemini May Reunite With Partners, Virgos May Get New Opportunities at Work

Love and Job Horoscope Today, November 18, Saturday: Gemini May Reunite With Partners, Virgos May Get New Opportunities at Work

Love and Job Horoscope Today: Here's what is in store for you today by astrological expert Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Love And Job Horoscope Today: Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Trending Now

HOROSCOPE TODAY: FIND OUT IF THE ODDS ARE IN YOUR FAVOUR!

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You may like to read

Good time to start a new romantic relationship. Express your feelings completely. High chances of getting a positive reply. Things go smooth at workplace with cordial relationships. Working professionals will witness positive results if focused on tasks. Completing important projects before time may earn crucial points.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Partners may receive a surprise date. Married couples need to work hard to maintain smooth relationships. Reignite the spark in your relationship. Professionally, avoid hasty decisions to change jobs. Think through your actions to avoid negative impact on career. Job seekers may feel frustrated for not receiving long-due incentives.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Reunite with partner after long hiatus. Feel relieved and rejoice in each other’s company. Be careful in dealings with individuals at the workplace. Maintain cordial relationships with everyone. Focus on the task at hand and avoid procrastination.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Empathy for your partner’s struggles may strengthen your bond with them today. Be careful not to backfire when trying to catch someone’s attention. Low confidence may affect the work environment and your performance. Trust your abilities and take on challenges. Avoid loose gossip at work today.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

Couples may go on a short family trip. Make your dreams a reality, get out and socialize. You may meet a special someone. Improve relationships with subordinates, colleagues, and superiors. You may be assigned a long-coveted leadership role. Freelancers may be blessed with a steady source of work.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Lovebirds may face tense moments due to ego issues. Watch your words and be accommodative to save the bond. Not a good day for marriage proposals. For hard work and dedication at work, you may get rewards and recognition. The team will respond positively and help complete important projects on time.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Love life may not be ideal today. Be careful and cautious when discussing things with your partner. Have patience and be a good listener to avoid issues. On the work front, you will continue to excel and unveil new opportunities. Your senior may also require your help today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Married life smooth with unconditional love and understanding. Those planning to get married can move ahead and break the news to loved ones. Career-oriented people comfortable with their position and motivated to improve performance. Those planning a job change or business diversification can move ahead. Promising opportunities likely soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

Relationships can move to the next level with enhanced understanding and compatibility. You may be attracted to someone new but bide your time. Those seeking a job abroad may get a positive result. Creative people may come into the spotlight and earn fame and fortune.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

Personal relationships may be strained due to lack of desired response from loved ones. Avoid arguments. Give proper time and attention to your significant other. Job seekers may find excellent opportunities. Professionals may get appreciation from higher authorities and feel happy about future growth prospects.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

If single, you may meet the love of your life today. Be watchful. If in a relationship, you may enter the next level. Harmony and peace likely. Professionally, the atmosphere at the workplace may not be cordial. Keep a normal relationship and avoid unnecessary arguments with seniors.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Married persons enjoy blissful time together. Spouse witnesses positive career development and remains jovial. Beloved surprises with marriage question, giving joy and relief. Professionally, excellent day with full satisfaction at work. Success in generating different sources of income. Right day to try making career changes and going abroad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.