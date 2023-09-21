Home

Astrology

Love and Work Horoscope, September 21, Thursday: Aries And Libra to Have a Rocky Romantic Life

Love and Work Horoscope, September 21, Thursday: Aries And Libra to Have a Rocky Romantic Life

Love and Work Horoscope, September 21, Thursday: Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer shares what's in store for you today.

Love and Work Horoscope, September 21, Thursday: Aries And Libra to Have a Rocky Romantic Life

Love and Work Horoscope, September 21, Thursday: Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Trending Now

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Aries, your romantic life may be rocky today. Be willing to compromise and adjust to your partner’s needs. Your career is going well, but promotion may not happen soon. Keep working hard today and in the days to come.

You may like to read

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Your romantic life is going well today. Be more loving and communicative with your partner. Stay true to yourself and focus on your goals at work to achieve better results.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Geminis in new relationships are expected to have a great day. Be more decisive and focused on your career. Try working in a team today to ease work pressure from your shoulders today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Your love life is moderate. Don’t pop important questions today. Mend your relationship with your partner to avoid miscommunication and quarreling. Your work may disappoint your supervisor or colleague but don’t lose hope.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Your romantic life is good today. Be honest and open with your partner. You may have a trip or getaway with your partner. Your career is also going well today. You may get a promotion or new opportunity.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Today is a good day for Virgos in their romantic life. Have fun with your partner, communicate better, and show them love and affection. Your hard work will be appreciated at work. You may also change your professional focus.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Today is not a good day for Libras in their romantic life. Misunderstandings have created a wedge between you and your partner. Solve your issues with your partner if you can. You will do well in your career. Work hard to achieve your goals today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Your relationship is going well. Show your partner your appreciation. Single Scorpios may have a romantic opportunity soon. Your career is going well, but there are no surprises or promotions. Keep working hard.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Your romantic life is going well. Make your partner feel special and don’t dismiss their emotions. Your career is going well, but there are no major changes. Stay focused on your goals throughout the day today.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Your romantic life is facing some challenges. Be empathetic to your partner and try to resolve the issues. Your career is going well. You may get a promotion or new opportunity. Look for new career options today for a better future.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Your relationships are looking good today for both you and your partners. Be more expressive and spend more time with your loved ones. Don’t dismiss criticism. Your career is going well. Be hardworking and detail-oriented. Look for new career options.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Your relationship is moderate today. Work on it by being more expressive and communicative. Your career is not going well. Don’t lose hope and keep working hard. The unemployed Pisces will face challenges but will be successful in the end.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES