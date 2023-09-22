Love and Work Horoscope, September 22, Friday: Gemini Should Be Careful At Work

Home

Love and Work Horoscope, September 22, Friday: Here's What In Store For You Today | Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Daily India.Com Horoscope from Love and Job Perspective (Friday, 22-09-2023): Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a leading astrologer.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): New couples should spend more time together and communicate better. Married couples should avoid saying hurtful things. You may be an employee of the day today. So, work hard on the professional front today.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Today is a testing day for couples and singles. Control your mind and words. Couples may have difficult discussions. Singles may still struggle to find a partner. Focus on one task at a time and ask for help if needed.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Couples may have misunderstandings today between them. Clear up misunderstandings and communicate openly to have a relaxing time. Be careful at work and double-check everything. Seek help if needed.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Couples may have a good day together. Singles may meet someone interesting. Those in a new relationship may take a step forward. Businessmen may have to work harder. Employees may need to upgrade their skills.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Couples may have romantic moments. Enjoy and cherish them. Some may find it hard to focus on work, and businessmen may have a demanding day.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Singles may meet someone special today. Married couples should make time for each other. New relationships are happy. Ask for help at work. Analyze projects better. Businessmen may upgrade their businesses.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Couples should spend more time together today. Ask for a raise at work if you are happy with your performance. Businesses may find income from unexpected sources as the day advances.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): People in long-distance relationships may crave physical touch. Singles may meet someone new. Get support from colleagues and impress clients. Work hard for promotion today and in days to come.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Long-distance couples may have misunderstandings today. Talk to your partner instead of overthinking to improve the situation. Self-employed people may get new opportunities and income.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Long-distance couples may miss each other and want to spend more time together. Married couples should find fun activities to do together. Businesspeople may get positive feedback and new opportunities.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Couples should communicate and let go of their ego today to enhance prosperity, love, and peace amongst them. Singles may have no luck. Impress your superiors and bring changes at work. Be humble and kind with your juniors today.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Couples should talk to each other and trust their instincts. Singles may find a partner unexpectedly. Seek help if you are confused. Businessmen and corporate employees may have a tough day financially.

