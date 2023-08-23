Home

Love And Work Horoscope Today, August 23, 2023: Taurians to Get Job Change, Leos to Face Hostility From Partner

Check your horoscope today if you are eager to know about your love and work life. Here are a few tips as per your zodiac sign.

Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope by our expert astrologer and follow quick tips as per zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Your passion may blossom into something meaningful. Lonely Aries can get love and support, and committed Aries may get elders’ blessing. Consider every career opportunity carefully. Earn foreign clients’ respect and favour today.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Romantic partners should build understanding, and accept compliments today. Government employees may face office politics, and improve relationships with superiors. Some may get a transfer or job change.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Romantic partners may face trust issues. Be honest with your partner if unhappy. Married couples may be dissatisfied due to lack of communication. Satisfied and ready for work tasks, get support from seniors and colleagues. Government employees may get a transfer.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Spouses will be supportive today. Lonely hearts may find a mate. A new relationship is long-lasting and emotionally fulfilling. Bold and strong communication at work, appreciated by subordinates. Enjoy a pleasant ambience at the workplace, proving ability and competence.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Your busy schedule may put new romance at risk. Plan your priorities. Be prepared to face hostility from loved ones or keep secrets. Get a position of authority at work today. MNC employees or those dealing with foreign clients may grow and market products well.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Do not provoke your partner for jealousy with inappropriate behaviour. Long-term relationships can be spiced up but avoid being too creative. Admitting mistakes at work is wise and may work in your favour. Get clarity from seniors on issues.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): If you have heated arguments with your partner, be willing to compromise. New endeavours may appeal to you at work, push yourself to succeed. Work assignments may require you to study and acquire new skills.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): It is a good time to solidify romantic relationships. Unusual circumstances may spark new romance. Complete work on time and establish yourself at work. Those in MNCs may have a progressive period.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Discuss expectations with a partner to deepen ties today. Enjoy interacting with someone appealing. Work on new plans and strategies for career growth. Find a mentor to guide you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Good luck in love is in the stars for you today. Your partner may surprise you as well. Avoid sharing career plans, and speaking too much at work. Private sector employees should guard themselves against false allegations today.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarians can discuss issues with their partner and reach an understanding. Colleagues may envy your growth, and may not support you. Government employees may find it difficult to maintain their position and act upon words.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Romantic partners will share a strong bond today, enjoying time together. If not lucky in love, take the initiative. Luck will shine upon you shortly. Career development, get a strong grasp on new workload. Be wary of competitors.

