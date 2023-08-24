Home

Love And Work Horoscope Today, August 24, 2023: Leos Should Express Their Feelings, Not a Romantic Day For Virgos

If you are struggling to get things going in the matters of heart and at work, here's our expert advice as per your zodiac sign.

Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? If so, then thoroughly read this daily horoscope presented by our expert astrologer as per your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): It is not a good day for romance. Avoid forcing your views on your partner and be open to their opinions. You may have a good plan for work but be open to others’ ideas too.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): It is a good day for love and work. You may enjoy a cosy dinner with your partner and get a surprise party for your spouse. Your creative and sensitive side may impress your coworkers and get new projects or business deals.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The love front is moderate today. You may miss your ex, but it may take time to sort things out in your married life. Your work will be rewarding, thanks to your diplomatic skills and creative ideas.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The love front is not lucky today. You may face relationship issues and your spouse may be moody or demanding. Stay calm and things will sort out soon. Your work will be rewarding, thanks to your new ideas and business deals.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): It is a good time to express your feelings to your partner and expand your business. You may also get a good job offer. However, do your job with full sincerity and hard work today. Else, your efforts may go unnoticed.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): It is not a good day for romance. You may not be able to sort out relationship issues with your partner. However, you may get a good job offer and meet career-oriented people.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): You may find a romantic partner today. Take the opportunity to build a long-term relationship. You may also be successful in your work. Some of you might consider setting up a new business. However, think wisely before making any decisions.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Newly married couples may have a great time. Singles may get good news about marriage proposals. It is not a good day for work. Change your way of working and learn from your competitors.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): You may have a great day with your partner. They may pamper you and plan something romantic for you. You may also be successful in your work, thanks to your analysing skills.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The love front is great today. You may try something new with your partner. You may also be successful in your work, thanks to the new challenges you face. You will get good support from your colleagues today.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): It is an excellent day for love. You may feel protective and possessive of your partner. However, it is not a good day for work. You may have to work hard to understand a complicated project.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): You are desirable today and your partner may appreciate you. Do something creative for your partner. You may not get the expected results on the professional front, but you did your best.

