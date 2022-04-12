Taurus, who is ruled by the luxurious Venus, enjoys love, beauty and refinement. Sex is one of the most significant relationships for this zodiac sign. The earth sign doesn’t mind intimacy and experiments. Head strong and caring, Taurus seek a lot of things from a relationship, be it romantic or platonic. Taurus is considered as one of the most faithful zodiac signs in astrology and the earth sign strives for loyalty, stability, commitment and intimacy in a relationship.Also Read - Cancer in Healthy People: New Type of Blood Test to Detect Early Signs

4 Zodiac Signs That are Passionate in Bed With Taurus

Scorpio : You can spot a lot of heat and chemistry if Scorpio and Taurus are in the same room. They have strong sexual compatibility and two are the recipe for fireworks- in a good way. Taurus is attracted to Scorpio as they are a passionate match.

Cancer : Both Taurus and Cancer are strong, yet tender, affectionate in bed. Both signs carry the same traits and personality. Although Taurus are more intimidating, once they are embracing each others' arms, they will feel an instant connection.

Virgo : Virgo would want to take things slow and easy, and that's fine by Taurus. Taurus will be the first one to take initiative and Virgo will go with the flow. They are a match made in heaven.

Leo: This zodiac sign is all about romance and sensuality. Although, Libra are little more aggressive in bed and they want to try new positions. It's best to communicate with each other to avoid drama. Their sexual energy is unmatchable.

When Taurus and these four zodiac signs get together, they can create a new level of closeness and chemistry.

