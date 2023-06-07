Home

Astrology

Love Horoscope as Per Your Zodiac Sign: Conflicts of Beating Hearts or Breeziness of Romance? Astrologer Speaks!

Love Horoscope as Per Your Zodiac Sign: Conflicts of Beating Hearts or Breeziness of Romance? Astrologer Speaks!

Love Horoscope as Per Your Zodiac Sign: Astrologer reveals what's in store for you and your partner this week. Check your love horoscope now.

Check love horoscope as per your zodiac sign (Photo: Freepik)

Check your love horoscope of the week here:

Aries love horoscope: Now is the time to relax, as your romantic life appears to be in a state of stability in the future days. Except for a minor disagreement over food or a peculiar habit of yours, there will be no conflict. However, your companion will let it go.

You may like to read

Taurus love horoscope: You are literally in a muddled state of affairs. You appear to be having a light romantic time with multiple people. You desire profound affection, but something is awry in your life at the moment. You will be cautious because you cannot afford to fall in love with someone with whom you have no future, but love does not require your consent.

Trending Now

Gemini love horoscope: A minor disagreement may escalate into a major issue; something unpleasant is likely to occur this week. It all depends on how you conduct yourself. Think before acting.

Cancer love horoscope: Love is in the air for you and your partner, and if you are solitary, you will be preoccupied with fantasising about a fictional person, such as a bookish character or a hidden admirer. This week, singles will be on their own, while couples will have a ball.

Leo love horoscope: Your romantic life is perfect. Expect neither negative nor positive pyrotechnics, as they will be impartial.

Virgo love horoscope: A misunderstanding may cause controversy, but you will be able to manage the situation with poise. Your relationship appears to be perfect.

Libra love horoscope: Your companion will need assistance from you, though they may not express it explicitly. You will need to discern between the lines and demonstrate some assertiveness. If you can do so, your relationship will grow stronger. Do not overlook this opportunity. Concentrate on your partner.

Scorpio love horoscope: Your jealousy is illogical, and if you persist, you will lose your partner or love interest because the vibrations you emit will frighten him/her away. This week is all about maintaining your composure and following your daily routine.

Sagittarius love horoscope: Someone at work may ask you out or convey their affection for you, but do not respond immediately; take your time. As indicated by your horoscope, you are likely to feel deceived and manipulated in the coming days. It could be a partner or a coworker.

Capricorn love horoscope: In the coming days, a conflict is unavoidable, and it may also become violent. You will, however, come up with a solution by the end of the week.

Aquarius love horoscope: You enjoy being single, but it appears that someone is interested in you and willing to make a commitment. Follow your past rather than your present. Consider the future before you say no or leave them dangling, as this person is like a blazing star that will not last long.

Pisces love horoscope: During the upcoming days, romantic prospects are bright. Small conflicts are inevitable, but you will spend the majority of the week on cloud nine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES