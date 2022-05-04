Taureans, what is your relationship status this month? Kalpesh Shah, Founder and CEO, MyPandit breaks it down for you. Here we talk about the love compatibility of Taurus, an earthy sign with other signs based on element relationships for the period till May 20, 2022. If your birthday falls between April 20 to May 20, then you need to read this.Also Read - Career Horoscope For May 2022: 6 Zodiac Signs Which Will See A Tremendous Rise Professionally

Taurus vs Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

During the initial days of this month, you will feel a little relaxed in matters related to love and relationships. Recently, you have had some dual and negative thoughts. However, during this period, you will feel satisfied internally. In other words, you will be enjoying life better than in the past. Cultivating a little more patience will pay you a good happy life. After May 2, 2022, there is a high likelihood of having an efficient conversation with your partner. This will help you both to feel real love. A trip is also on the cards! Embrace it all as many more happy and romantic moments are expected after May 10, 2022. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 24 to May 1: What’s in Store For You This Week?

Taurus vs Earth Signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

As the month begins, you may feel like splurging on yourself and your partner. This will naturally give you both a lot of happiness! A positive approach is also likely to bring in good results. Harmony may prevail in your relationship with good thoughts and a positive attitude. Despite the fact that the stars are moving in your favour from April 25, 2022, to May 5, 2022, you may have to be a little cautious while dealing with relationship matters. There will be some days when your partner may get angry with you on silly issues. So take this pro-tip: try to avoid that by being relaxed and calm as before and just let this time pass. Post-May 5, 2022, there is a high likelihood that this phase will remain romantic and happy for you. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022 And Massive Shobhan Yoga After 50 Years: Financial Gains For These Zodiac Signs

Taurus vs Air Signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

During the significant parts of this month, you will be able to bring some good thoughts of romance into your mind. During the first week of May 2022, you will feel that you have a hard time understanding each other. You may feel your patience is being checked, so keep a guard on your temperament. You may be pushed to get angry with your partner for some reason. Post-May 8, 2022, you will likely enjoy romance and intimacy with your partner.

Taurus vs Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

During this month, planets will grant tremendous success, and you may try to synchronize your words and feelings. Your natural energy will help you create attraction and intimacy to a certain level. Planets will ring in romantic times, but you are advised to refrain from getting into debates with your love interest, especially during the last days of April 2022. Respecting your partner’s ideas and views will be a good step, bringing you two even closer. From May 2, 2022, both of you will start opening up in front of each other, which you need to practice in this period.