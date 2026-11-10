Love Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: Which zodiac signs may get closer to their partner?

Love may take an interesting turn today. Read the 10 November 2026 Love Horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs and discover what’s ahead in matters of the heart.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Tuesday is Govardhan Puja (Annakut), when devotees celebrate Lord Krishna’s protective love, a reminder to care for those you love and to be grateful. Pratipada ends in the afternoon and Dwitiya begins, with the first sighting of the new Moon (Chandra Darshan) in the evening, a gentle symbol of new beginnings. The Moon is in Scorpio, where it is weak, so feelings are intense and private. From the morning it moves from Vishakha into Anuradha Nakshatra, ruled by Saturn and presided over by Mitra, the deity of friendship, so loyalty and devotion are the themes. Shobhana Yoga, a graceful yoga, supports kind and sincere conversations. Tuesday is Mars’s day, and Mars is weak in Cancer, so keep your tone gentle. Mercury and Venus turn direct in the next few days, so avoid big decisions for now.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep and private feelings. Mars, your ruler, can make you impatient, so avoid jealousy or suspicion. Anuradha favours loyalty, so an honest, gentle talk will build trust.

Taurus

The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership at the centre. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so be patient. Listen carefully, and show devotion through steady, caring actions rather than big promises.

Gemini

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, so let minor matters go. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread messages. A thoughtful gesture and shared Annakut prasad will restore warmth.

Cancer

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection and romance, though Mars, weak in your sign, may bring sharpness. Choose gentle words. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a loving, light-hearted evening.

Leo

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family your emotional anchor. Jupiter in your sign supports generosity, while Ketu may make you reserved. Spend time with loved ones and share your appreciation openly.

Virgo

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. Venus is retrograde in your sign, so be gentle with yourself. A sincere message to a friend or partner will strengthen a bond built on trust.

Libra

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful and your family values important. Speak kindly, and avoid blunt remarks. A warm conversation over Annakut food or a shared meal will bring comfort.

Scorpio

The Moon in your sign is weak, so your moods may swing. Don’t test your partner’s love because of a passing insecurity. Anuradha favours devotion, so take time for yourself and then reconnect gently.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for privacy and quiet. Jupiter, your ruler, supports compassion. A reflective day is better than a crowded one, and a heartfelt message in the evening will be welcomed.

Capricorn

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. Saturn, your ruler, is also the lord of Anuradha, so sincere friendship may deepen into something more. Be loyal and open.

Aquarius

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so be clear in your intentions. Make time for someone special, as a small, sincere gesture will go a long way.

Pisces

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and faith, and Saturn in your sign supports patience. A heartfelt talk about the future, or a blessing from elders, will lift your spirits and strengthen a bond.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.