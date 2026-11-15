Love Horoscope Today, November 15, 2026: 3 zodiac signs may receive a romantic surprise

Will love bring closeness or unexpected challenges today? Read the 15 November 2026 Love Horoscope to discover what the stars say about your romantic life.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is the Sun’s day and the main day of Chhath Puja, when devotees offer evening arghya to the setting Sun at about 5:30 PM in Delhi, a festival of gratitude, discipline and devoted love. Shashthi continues until the early hours of tomorrow. The Moon spends the day in Capricorn in Uttara Ashadha, a Sun-ruled nakshatra of sincerity, and enters Shravana at night, the nakshatra of listening. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga supports heartfelt conversations, while Ganda Yoga asks you to avoid ego clashes. Venus and Mercury are both direct now, so relationships begin to feel clearer.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work and image in focus. Mars in your fifth house of romance adds passion, so keep it gentle. Make time for your partner, and show gratitude.

Taurus

The Moon in your ninth house brings faith and hope. Venus, your ruler, is direct again, so a past worry begins to ease. A heartfelt conversation about the future will bring comfort.

Gemini

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so honest words come easier. Avoid suspicion, and share what you feel quietly and gently.

Cancer

The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership first. Be devoted and patient, as Chhath teaches. A sincere apology or thank-you will strengthen trust.

Leo

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, and Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in your sign stir pride. Let minor matters go, and show humility to someone you love.

Virgo

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection and joy. Venus is direct in your sign, so your charm returns. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a warm evening.

Libra

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family comforting. The Sun is about to leave your sign, easing ego tensions. A quiet, devoted evening with loved ones suits you.

Scorpio

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. The Sun enters your sign tomorrow, adding confidence. A sincere message to someone you have missed will be well received.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words valuable. Jupiter, your ruler, is now with Mars in Leo, supporting generosity. Speak kindly, and share a family meal.

Capricorn

The Moon is in your sign, making you serious, loyal and sincere. Open up to someone you trust, as Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga supports heartfelt talk. Avoid ego during Ganda Yoga.

Aquarius

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and quiet devotion. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness. A reflective, private evening will help you let go of old tension.

Pisces

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. Saturn in your sign favours loyalty. A friend may bring comfort, or a wish related to love may move forward.