Love Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: These 2 zodiac signs could make a romantic move

From meaningful conversations to romantic developments, discover what 16 November 2026 may bring for your love life and relationships based on your zodiac sign.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Monday is the Moon’s day, and Vrishchika Sankranti, when the Sun leaves Libra and enters Scorpio at about 7:45 PM. The Sun is weak in Libra, so its move into Scorpio, a sign of depth, loyalty and intensity, lifts confidence and brings greater emotional honesty. Shashthi ended in the early hours and Saptami follows. The Moon stays in Capricorn in Shravana Nakshatra, the nakshatra of listening, so hearing your partner out matters more than speaking. Ganda Yoga eases in the morning and Vriddhi Yoga, the yoga of growth, follows.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Listen carefully to your partner’s concerns, as Shravana asks. The Sun enters your eighth house tonight, so deeper conversations about trust are likely.

Taurus

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and faith. The Sun enters your seventh house of partnership tonight, bringing attention to commitment. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so speak openly and warmly.

Gemini

The Moon in your eighth house stirs private feelings. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so honest talk flows. The Sun enters your sixth house tonight, so avoid pettiness and resolve small disputes.

Cancer

The Moon in your seventh house puts your partner at the centre. The Sun enters your fifth house of romance tonight, a warm sign for affection. Listen, and respond with care.

Leo

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. The Sun enters your fourth house tonight, favouring home and emotional security. Let go of pride, and offer a caring word.

Virgo

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection and romance. The Sun enters your third house tonight, giving you courage to speak. Venus in your sign is direct, so share your feelings kindly.

Libra

The Moon in your fourth house makes home comforting, and the Sun leaves your sign tonight, easing ego tension. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so reflect on what you truly value. Spend time with family.

Scorpio

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. The Sun enters your sign tonight, bringing confidence and warmth. Mars, your ruler, has left Cancer, so you feel steadier. Speak sincerely.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words valuable. The Sun enters your twelfth house tonight, so quiet time with your partner will mean more than a crowd. Speak kindly.

Capricorn

The Moon in your sign makes you sincere and attentive. The Sun enters your eleventh house tonight, favouring friends and shared hopes. Listen to someone close and respond with care.

Aquarius

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and privacy. The Sun enters your tenth house tonight, so balance work with love. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so stay grounded.

Pisces

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and wishes coming true. The Sun enters your ninth house tonight, adding hope. Saturn in your sign favours loyalty, so be patient and sincere.