Love Horoscope Today, November 17, 2026: These zodiac signs may finally get relationship clarity

Wondering how your relationship may unfold today? Read the 17 November 2026 Love Horoscope for insights into romance, emotional bonding and relationship matters.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Tuesday is Mars’s day and Gopashtami, with Ashtami continuing until early tomorrow. The Moon is in Capricorn until about 3:30 PM, then enters Aquarius, where it passes close to Rahu in the evening, which can bring restlessness or overthinking, so don’t read too much into a mood or a message. It is in Dhanishta Nakshatra, which favours rhythm, energy and togetherness. Vriddhi Yoga gives way to Dhruva Yoga, the yoga of stability, supporting lasting bonds. Mars is in Leo with Jupiter and Ketu, so confidence is high; keep your tone warm. The Sun is now in Scorpio.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon moves from your tenth house to your eleventh. Work is in focus first, then friends and shared hopes. Mars, your ruler, in your fifth house adds passion, so keep your tone warm.

Taurus

The Moon moves from your ninth house to your tenth. Hope in the afternoon gives way to responsibility. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so a patient, steady gesture will go far.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your eighth house to your ninth, easing intense feelings into hope. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so say what you feel honestly and kindly.

Cancer

The Moon moves from your seventh house to your eighth. Partnership is in focus first, then deeper feelings. Avoid suspicion, and share your feelings gently.

Leo

The Moon moves from your sixth house to your seventh house of partnership. Small irritations ease, and your partner takes centre stage. Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in your sign give confidence, so balance it with humility.

Virgo

The Moon moves from your fifth house of romance to your sixth. Affection in the afternoon gives way to small irritations. Don’t criticise, and show care through simple actions.

Libra

The Moon moves from your fourth house to your fifth house of romance. Home comfort turns into affection. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so enjoy the evening with someone special.

Scorpio

The Sun is now in your sign, bringing confidence. The Moon moves from your third house to your fourth, from courage to emotional security. Mars, your ruler, is strong, so be warm, not forceful.

Sagittarius

The Moon moves from your second house to your third. Your words are powerful in the afternoon, and courage to express feelings grows in the evening. Jupiter, your ruler, favours generosity.

Capricorn

The Moon in your sign makes you sincere and reserved, then moves to your second house, making your words warmer. Saturn, your ruler, favours loyalty. Open up in the evening.

Aquarius

The Moon moves from your twelfth house into your sign, close to Rahu. After a quiet start, restlessness may arise in the evening, so avoid overthinking. Dhruva Yoga helps you stay steady.

Pisces

The Moon moves from your eleventh house to your twelfth. Friends and shared hopes give way to quiet reflection. Saturn in your sign favours patience, so let go of an old worry.