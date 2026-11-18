Love Horoscope Today, November 18, 2026: These 2 zodiac signs could get a romantic breakthrough

Love may take an interesting turn today. Discover what the stars predict for your romantic life on 18 November 2026, from new connections to relationship developments.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Wednesday is Mercury’s day, and now that Mercury is direct, communication flows more easily. It is also Akshaya Navami, when acts of kindness and devotion are believed to bring lasting rewards. The Moon is in Aquarius all day in Shatabhisha Nakshatra, the nakshatra of a hundred healers, which favours emotional healing and honest conversation. Dhruva Yoga gives way to Vyaghata Yoga in the morning, which can sharpen tempers, so choose your words with care. The Sun is in Scorpio and Venus is direct in Virgo.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. Mars in your fifth house adds romance. A friendly connection may grow warmer, and an honest apology can mend a small rift.

Taurus

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so affection feels more natural. Show your partner appreciation, as Akshaya Navami rewards acts of kindness.

Gemini

Mercury, your ruler, is direct on its own day, so conversations are clear and warm. The Moon in your ninth house brings hope. A heartfelt talk about the future will bring you closer.

Cancer

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, and Shatabhisha helps you heal an old hurt. Be honest, avoid suspicion, and speak gently. Vyaghata Yoga asks you to avoid sharp words.

Leo

The Moon in your seventh house puts your partner at the centre. Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in your sign give confidence, but avoid dominating the conversation. Listen, and show gratitude.

Virgo

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so clear, kind talk resolves them. Venus in your sign is direct, so be gentle with yourself.

Libra

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, romance and joy. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so your charm returns. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a loving evening.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family comforting. The Sun in your sign adds confidence. Mars, your ruler, has moved on, so tempers ease. Spend a calm, caring evening.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, and Jupiter, your ruler, supports kindness. A sincere message or short meeting can heal distance. Avoid sharpness during Vyaghata Yoga.

Capricorn

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincerity. Speak kindly, and share a meal or warm conversation. Akshaya Navami rewards generosity.

Aquarius

The Moon in your sign makes you reflective and caring. Shatabhisha helps you heal. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so be open with someone you trust.

Pisces

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and privacy. Saturn in your sign favours patience. A quiet, reflective day helps you let go of old hurts and ready your heart.