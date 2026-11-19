Love Horoscope Today, November 19, 2026: 3 zodiac signs may find new hope in their romantic life

What’s ahead in matters of the heart? Read the 19 November 2026 Love Horoscope for insights into romance, relationships, emotional connections and new opportunities.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Thursday is Jupiter’s day, and Jupiter is now in Leo with Mars and Ketu, which favours warmth, generosity and sincere expression. Navami ends in the early morning and Dashami begins. The Moon is in Aquarius all day in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, ruled by Jupiter, which brings idealism and deep feeling. Vyaghata Yoga ends in the morning and Harshana Yoga, the yoga of joy, follows, lifting the mood considerably. The Sun is in Scorpio, and both Venus and Mercury are direct, so relationships feel clearer.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and wishes coming true. Jupiter in your fifth house of romance is a blessing. Singles may meet someone through friends. Be sincere and joyful.

Taurus

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Jupiter in your fourth house brings comfort at home. Venus, your ruler, is direct, so make time for your partner and share your appreciation.

Gemini

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope and faith. Jupiter in your third house gives you courage to speak. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so a heartfelt message will be well received.

Cancer

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, and Harshana Yoga lifts the mood. Jupiter in your second house favours kind words. Be honest, and let go of an old worry.

Leo

Jupiter in your sign gives you warmth and confidence, and the Moon in your seventh house puts partnership first. Listen as much as you speak, and let your generosity show.

Virgo

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, but Harshana Yoga lightens them. Jupiter in your twelfth house favours quiet devotion. Venus in your sign is direct, so be kind to yourself.

Libra

The Moon in your fifth house brings romance and joy. Jupiter in your eleventh house favours wishes coming true, and Venus, your ruler, is direct. Enjoy a loving, light-hearted evening.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fourth house makes home comforting. The Sun in your sign adds confidence, and Jupiter in your tenth house asks for balance. A warm, caring evening with family or your partner suits you.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, is strong on its own day, and the Moon in your third house gives you courage. A sincere conversation can heal distance. Jupiter in your ninth house favours faith and optimism.

Capricorn

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful. Jupiter in your eighth house encourages honest talk about trust. Saturn, your ruler, supports patience. Speak kindly and share a calm evening.

Aquarius

The Moon in your sign makes you thoughtful and idealistic. Jupiter in your seventh house favours partnership. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, but Harshana Yoga helps you stay joyful.

Pisces

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for quiet and privacy. Jupiter in your sixth house helps you let go of resentment. Saturn in your sign favours loyalty. A peaceful evening will restore balance.