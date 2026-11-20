Love Horoscope Today, November 20, 2026: These zodiac signs could make a bold move in love

Discover what November 20 has in store for your love life. Read predictions for all 12 zodiac signs covering romance, relationships and emotional connections.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Friday is Venus’s day and Dev Uthani (Prabodhini) Ekadashi, when Lord Vishnu is believed to awaken from his four-month sleep, opening the auspicious season for marriages and new beginnings. Ekadashi begins in the morning, and some traditions observe it tomorrow. The Moon enters Pisces after midnight and spends the day there, in Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, ruled by Saturn, a tender and compassionate placement that favours loyalty and gentle love. Vajra Yoga and Vishti Karana (Bhadra) in the evening can bring friction, so avoid arguments. Venus returns to its own sign, Libra, in two days.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for privacy and rest. Spend a quiet, devoted day, and let go of old tension. Mars, your ruler, in your fifth house adds warmth, so be gentle.

Taurus

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and wishes coming true. Venus, your ruler, is direct and nearly back in Libra. A friend may become more than a friend, or a hope about love may move forward.

Gemini

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so communication is easy. Make time for your partner, and avoid arguments during Bhadra in the evening.

Cancer

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope, faith and blessings. A heartfelt talk about the future, or a prayer together on Ekadashi, will bring you closer.

Leo

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings. Jupiter, Mars and Ketu in your sign give warmth and confidence, but Ketu may bring detachment. Be honest, and avoid secrecy.

Virgo

The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership at the centre. Venus in your sign is direct, so affection feels easier. Listen carefully, show gratitude, and avoid criticism.

Libra

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Venus, your ruler, returns to your sign soon, so your charm is returning. Let minor matters go, and offer a caring gesture.

Scorpio

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, romance and joy. The Sun in your sign adds confidence. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a loving evening, though late-night arguments are best avoided.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family comforting. Jupiter, your ruler, favours kindness and devotion. A calm family evening, or prayer for Dev Uthani, will bring peace.

Capricorn

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincerity. A heartfelt message to someone close will be well received. Keep it gentle.

Aquarius

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful and warm. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness. Speak kindly, and share a family meal. Avoid sharp words in the evening.

Pisces

The Moon in your sign makes you tender, intuitive and romantic. Saturn in your sign adds seriousness and loyalty. Trust your feelings, and share your heart with someone you trust.

Disclaimer: Horoscope predictions are based on Vedic astrology and Moon-sign calculations, and are meant for general guidance only.