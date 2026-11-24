Tuesday is Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, a full moon of light, devotion and forgiveness. The Moon moves into Taurus early in the morning, where it is exalted, and a full Moon in Taurus is a tender sign for love, comfort and loyalty. Moonrise in Delhi is at about 5 PM, and Purnima lasts until about 8:25 PM. The Moon is in Krittika Nakshatra, which purifies and clarifies feelings. Vishti Karana (Bhadra) in the morning can bring friction, while Shiva Yoga from the afternoon supports harmony and affection. Tuesday is Mars’s day, so keep tempers cool. It is a good day to reconcile and light a lamp for love.
Here is your day by Moon sign.
The full Moon in your second house makes your words warm and powerful. Speak with kindness, and light a lamp for a loved one. Mars, your ruler, is in your fifth house of romance, so keep your tone gentle.
The exalted full Moon in your sign makes you radiant, loving and secure. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra. Share your feelings openly, and the evening will bring a deep sense of peace and belonging.
The full Moon in your twelfth house calls for gentle privacy and release. Let go of an old hurt tonight. Venus in your fifth house of romance adds tenderness, so quiet time with someone you love will heal.
The full Moon in your eleventh house favours friends, gatherings and wishes coming true. A friendly connection may feel romantic. Enjoy a lamp-lit evening with loved ones.
The full Moon in your tenth house highlights career and reputation, but don’t neglect your partner. Jupiter in your sign supports generosity. Make time to express love before the day ends.
The full Moon in your ninth house brings faith, hope and blessings. A heartfelt prayer or talk about shared dreams will bring you closer. Venus in your second house makes your words sweet.
The full Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, and Venus in your sign brings grace. Forgive and release what no longer serves love. An honest, gentle talk will build trust.
The full Moon in your seventh house puts your partner at the centre, with the Sun in your sign opposite. Seek balance rather than control. Mars, your ruler, is active, so choose warmth over pride.
The full Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Let them go in tonight’s spirit of forgiveness. Jupiter, your ruler, supports kindness. A caring gesture will heal any tension.
The full Moon in your fifth house brings romance, affection and joy. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincerity. Singles may feel a real spark, and couples can enjoy a loving, light-hearted evening.
The full Moon in your fourth house makes home and family comforting. Light a lamp together and share a meal. Emotional security matters more than excitement today.
The full Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. Saturn in your sign supports sincerity. A heartfelt message to someone you care about will be well received.
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