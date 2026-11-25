Wednesday is Mercury’s day, and the Moon spends it in Rohini Nakshatra in Taurus, its sign of exaltation, one of the most tender and romantic placements in Vedic astrology. Rohini is ruled by the Moon itself and is associated with beauty, comfort and devotion. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga supports sincere conversations, and Shiva Yoga gives way to Siddha Yoga at midday, a yoga of accomplishment. Pratipada continues until the evening. Rahu and Ketu are also on the verge of moving into Capricorn and Cancer (on 25 November by the true node, 5 December by the mean node), a sign that relationships may take a more grounded, committed shape in the months ahead.
Here is your day by Moon sign.
The Moon in your second house makes your words warm and valuable. Share an honest, loving thought with your partner. Rohini rewards gentleness over force.
The exalted Moon in your sign makes you magnetic, affectionate and secure. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra. A day to receive love as well as give it.
The Moon in your twelfth house calls for peace and quiet. Mercury, your ruler, rules the day, so a gentle message will do more than a long talk. Rest, and let your heart settle.
The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and wishes coming true, and Rohini is a nakshatra of fulfilment. A friend may become more, or a hope about love may take a step forward.
The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus, though Rohini asks you to nurture love, too. Jupiter in your sign adds warmth. Make a caring gesture to your partner.
The Moon in your ninth house brings faith and optimism. Venus in your second house makes your speech sweet. A heartfelt conversation about the future will lift your spirits.
The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep, private feelings. Venus, your ruler, is strong, so honest words come with grace. Release an old hurt and trust again.
The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership in the spotlight, a lovely placement for commitment. Listen as much as you speak. The Sun in your sign adds confidence.
The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, and Rohini’s gentle energy helps you let go. Jupiter, your ruler, favours kindness. A caring act will restore harmony.
The Moon in your fifth house brings romance, affection and joy, with Rohini at its most tender. Singles may feel a genuine spark. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincere commitment.
The Moon in your fourth house makes home and emotional security important. Spend time with family or your partner. Comfort and trust matter more than excitement today.
The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak your heart. Saturn in your sign supports patience, and Rohini adds sweetness to your words. Send that sincere message.
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