Love Horoscope Today, November 26, 2026: What November 26 has in store for your heart?

Looking for love guidance today? Explore the 26 November 2026 Love Horoscope to know what lies ahead in romance, dating and relationships for your zodiac sign.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Thursday is Jupiter’s day, which favours blessings, sincerity and lasting bonds. Dwitiya ends in the afternoon and Tritiya begins. In the early morning the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini, in Mrigashira Nakshatra, the nakshatra of searching and curiosity, so the mood turns light, talkative and inquisitive. In the evening, around 5:45 PM, it enters Ardra, which stirs deeper, rawer emotion. Sadhya Yoga supports kind, constructive efforts, and Vishti Karana (Bhadra) begins late at night.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, and Mrigashira loves conversation. A sincere, curious talk with your partner will bring you closer. Jupiter in your fifth house adds romance.

Taurus

The Moon in your second house makes your words powerful. Speak kindly and share a meal with someone you love. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra, so affection comes naturally.

Gemini

The Moon in your sign makes you lively, charming and expressive. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so conversations flow. Ardra in the evening deepens your feelings, so speak from the heart.

Cancer

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and privacy. Jupiter in your second house supports gentle speech. A quiet evening with someone close will bring comfort.

Leo

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes, and Jupiter in your sign adds warmth. A friendly gathering may lead to a meaningful connection.

Virgo

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus. Mercury, your ruler, helps you communicate clearly, so make time for a sincere message to your partner. Avoid overanalysing.

Libra

The Moon in your ninth house brings hope, and Venus, your ruler, is strong in your sign. A heartfelt talk about the future, or a prayer for a loved one on Jupiter’s day, will bring peace.

Scorpio

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, and Ardra later may intensify them. The Sun in your sign adds confidence. Speak honestly and gently, and avoid secrecy.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, is strong on its own day, and the Moon in your seventh house puts partnership first. A sincere, joyful conversation can strengthen a bond. Singles may meet someone through a friend.

Capricorn

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Saturn, your ruler, favours patience, so let minor matters go. A thoughtful gesture in the evening will restore harmony.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fifth house brings romance, curiosity and playful affection. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a light-hearted evening. Be genuine.

Pisces

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and emotional security important. Saturn in your sign supports loyalty. Spend a calm evening with family or your partner, and let go of a worry.