Love Horoscope Today, November 27, 2026: Know what’s ahead in romance and relationships with daily love predictions for Aries to Pisces.

What are the stars saying about your heart today? Explore the 27 November Love Horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs and discover upcoming romantic opportunities and challenges.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Friday is Venus’s day, and Venus is now in its own sign, Libra, direct and strong, which makes this one of the best days of the month for love and romance. Tritiya ends in the morning and Chaturthi begins, bringing Sankashti Chaturthi, when devotees fast for Lord Ganesha and worship the moon in the evening. The Moon stays in Gemini, in Ardra until mid-afternoon, which brings raw, honest emotion, and then in Punarvasu, ruled by Jupiter, the nakshatra of return and renewal, which favours second chances and a return of affection. Shubha Yoga, a graceful yoga, supports kind and sincere conversation.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, and Venus in your seventh house of partnership is a blessing. A sincere, affectionate talk can renew a bond. Punarvasu favours second chances.

Taurus

The Moon in your second house makes your words sweet, and Venus, your ruler, is in your sixth house. Show love through caring actions. A family meal or kind gesture will go far.

Gemini

The Moon in your sign brings charm and emotion, and Venus in your fifth house of romance lifts your mood. Singles may feel a spark. Speak from the heart, and avoid overthinking.

Cancer

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for quiet, and Venus in your fourth house brings comfort at home. A gentle evening with someone you love, or a prayer on Sankashti, will bring peace.

Leo

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and wishes coming true, and Venus in your third house gives you charm and courage. A message to someone special will be well received.

Virgo

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus, and Venus in your second house makes your speech warm. Make time for a loving word to your partner. Punarvasu rewards reconnecting.

Libra

Venus, your ruler, is strong in your sign on its own day, making you charming and graceful. The Moon in your ninth house brings hope. A heartfelt talk about the future will bring joy.

Scorpio

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, and Venus in your twelfth house favours private tenderness. Share what you feel gently. The Sun in your sign adds confidence.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your seventh house puts your partner in focus, and Venus in your eleventh house favours friendships that may turn warm. Jupiter, your ruler, supports sincerity. A joyful, honest day.

Capricorn

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations, so let them go. Venus in your tenth house asks you to balance work and love. Saturn, your ruler, favours loyalty.

Aquarius

The Moon in your fifth house brings romance, curiosity and affection, and Venus in your ninth house brings optimism. Singles may feel a spark. A lovely day for a playful date.

Pisces

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family important, and Venus in your eighth house deepens trust. Saturn in your sign supports loyalty. A calm, loving evening will restore you.