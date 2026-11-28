Love Horoscope Today, November 28, 2026: Romantic opportunities and Relationship changes for these Zodiac Signs

Will romance bring happiness or unexpected surprises today? Find out what the stars predict for your relationships and matters of the heart on 28 November 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/astrology/love-horoscope-today-november-28-2026-romantic-opportunities-and-relationship-changes-for-these-zodiac-signs-8548528/ Copy

Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Saturday is Saturn’s day, which favours patience and loyalty. Chaturthi ends early in the morning and Panchami begins. The Moon enters Cancer, its own sign, in the morning, so emotions turn tender, protective and family-oriented. At about 12:50 PM it moves from Punarvasu into Pushya, the nakshatra of nourishment, so care and devotion matter most. Shukla Yoga lasts until the evening, followed by Brahma Yoga, both graceful yogas that support harmony. Venus in Libra keeps affection warm.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family your emotional anchor. Spend time with loved ones. Saturn’s day favours loyalty, so show your care through steady actions.

Taurus

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak, and Venus is strong in Libra. A kind, sincere message will be well received. Be gentle in your tone.

Gemini

The Moon in your second house makes your words nurturing. Speak kindly and share a meal. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so honest conversation comes easily.

Cancer

The Moon is in your sign, making you tender, caring and protective. Pushya favours nourishing love, so look after those close to you, and let them look after you.

Leo

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and privacy. Jupiter in your sign adds warmth. A quiet, caring evening will do more than a crowd, and a sincere word will reach someone.

Virgo

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and shared hopes. A friendly gathering may lead to a warm conversation. Pushya rewards care and attention.

Libra

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus, and Venus, your ruler, is strong in your sign. Don’t let a busy day cool your love life. A small, sincere gesture will go far.

Scorpio

The Moon in your ninth house brings faith and hope. The Sun in your sign adds confidence. A heartfelt talk about the future, or a blessing from elders, will lift your spirits.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings. Jupiter, your ruler, supports honesty, so share what you need. Pushya in the afternoon helps you feel secure and cared for.

Capricorn

The Moon in your seventh house puts your partner at the centre, and Saturn, your ruler, rules the day. Show loyalty and patience. Pushya, ruled by Saturn, rewards steady care.

Aquarius

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Saturn, your ruler, favours patience, so let minor matters go. A caring gesture in the evening will restore harmony.

Pisces

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection, romance and joy. Saturn in your sign supports sincerity. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a tender evening.