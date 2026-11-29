Love Horoscope Today, November 29, 2026: Love, Dating and Relationship Predictions for all signs

From emotional conversations to new romantic possibilities, find out how planetary movements may influence your love life on 29 November 2026.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is the Sun’s day, and with the Moon in Pushya Nakshatra, Ravi Pushya Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are active until about 11 AM, one of the most auspicious combinations of the month for sincere expressions of love. Panchami gives way to Shashthi in the early hours. The Moon stays in Cancer, its own sign, all day, so feelings are tender and protective. Around 11 AM it moves into Ashlesha, a nakshatra of deep attachment, so avoid possessiveness or clinging, and say what you feel honestly. Brahma Yoga continues until the evening, and then Indra Yoga begins.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon in your fourth house makes home and family important. Mars, your ruler, is in your fifth house of romance, so keep warmth gentle. Ravi Pushya favours a heartfelt gesture in the morning.

Taurus

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to speak. Venus, your ruler, is strong in Libra. A sincere message in the morning will carry extra weight. Avoid possessiveness later.

Gemini

The Moon in your second house makes your words nurturing. Mercury, your ruler, is direct, so speak clearly and kindly. A family meal will bring warmth and comfort.

Cancer

The Moon in your sign during Ravi Pushya makes you deeply caring and emotionally open. Ashlesha later can bring clinginess, so trust your partner. Express your love sincerely.

Leo

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for rest and quiet devotion. Jupiter in your sign adds warmth. A private, tender moment with someone you love will mean more than a crowd.

Virgo

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends and wishes. A friend may offer comfort or become something more. Ravi Pushya rewards caring words in the morning.

Libra

The Moon in your tenth house keeps work in focus, though Sunday asks you to relax. Venus, your ruler, is strong in your sign. Make time for a loving gesture before the day ends.

Scorpio

The Moon in your ninth house brings faith and hope. The Sun in your sign adds confidence. A heartfelt blessing or talk about shared dreams will bring you closer.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, and Ashlesha later may intensify them. Jupiter, your ruler, supports honesty. Speak gently about trust.

Capricorn

The Moon in your seventh house puts partnership first. Saturn, your ruler, rules Pushya, so this is a day for loyalty and commitment. Listen carefully and show steady care.

Aquarius

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations. Ravi Pushya favours a gentle, caring approach in the morning. Let minor matters go, and avoid clinginess later.

Pisces

The Moon in your fifth house brings affection and romance. Saturn in your sign supports sincerity. Singles may feel a spark, and couples can enjoy a warm, tender day.