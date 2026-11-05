Love Horoscope Today, November 5, 2026: These zodiac signs may experience a romantic surprise

Explore your Love Horoscope for November 5, 2026, with predictions for all 12 zodiac signs. Find out what the day may bring for romance, relationships, marriage, new connections and emotional bonding.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Thursday is Jupiter’s day and Rama Ekadashi, a day of restraint, gratitude and devotion to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi ends in the morning and Dwadashi begins. The Moon is in Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra, ruled by the Sun and presided over by Aryaman, the deity of friendship, agreements and partnership, so loyalty and commitment are the themes. By mid-morning the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo, turning the mood from warm and expressive to thoughtful and caring. Vaidhriti Yoga calls for patience, so avoid hasty decisions. Later tonight, Venus slips back from Libra into Virgo while still retrograde, and Mercury is retrograde too, so reread messages and avoid big promises.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon moves from your fifth house of romance to your sixth house in midmorning. Early hours favour affection, while later you may feel small irritations. Let minor matters go, and show commitment through a thoughtful act.

Taurus

The Moon moves from your fourth house to your fifth house of romance. Home brings comfort in the morning, and affection follows later. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so favour sincerity over grand gestures.

Gemini

The Moon moves from your third house to your fourth, from courage to emotional security. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread your messages. A sincere word to family or a partner will bring comfort.

Cancer

The Moon moves from your second house to your third. Your words are warm in the morning, and courage to express feelings grows later. Mars may make you sharp, so speak with care.

Leo

The Moon in your sign gives way to your second house in mid-morning, so charm turns into thoughtful, caring speech. Uttara Phalguni favours loyalty, so honour a promise you have made.

Virgo

The Moon enters your sign in mid-morning, making you caring and attentive. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid overthinking. Venus enters your sign later tonight, so be kind to yourself.

Libra

The Moon moves from your eleventh house to your twelfth, from friends to quiet reflection. Venus is retrograde, so avoid new commitments. A calm, private evening will restore your balance.

Scorpio

The Moon moves from your tenth house to your eleventh. Work is in focus early on, and friends and hopes follow later. Mars, your ruler, may bring impatience, so choose gentle words.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruler, is strong on its own day. The Moon moves from your ninth to your tenth house, so hope in the morning gives way to responsibility. Make time for someone who matters to you.

Capricorn

The Moon moves from your eighth to your ninth house, easing the intensity of the morning. Saturn, your ruler, supports patience. After mid-morning, a hopeful talk about the future will bring comfort.

Aquarius

The Moon moves from your seventh house of partnership to your eighth. Early conversation goes smoothly, but later feelings may deepen. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so be open and honest.

Pisces

The Moon moves from your sixth house to your seventh, shifting focus from small irritations to partnership. Saturn in your sign supports loyalty. An evening spent with your partner will be rewarding.