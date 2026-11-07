Love Horoscope Today, November 7, 2026: These zodiac signs may experience a romantic surprise

Saturday is Saturn’s day, favouring patience, sincerity and loyalty. Trayodashi ends in the late morning and Chaturdashi begins, bringing Kali Chaudas and Hanuman Puja, with Choti Diwali lamps lit in the evening. The Moon is in Chitra Nakshatra, which values beauty, craftsmanship and care. It spends most of the day in Virgo alongside retrograde Venus and enters Libra, Venus’s own sign, at about 5 PM, so the evening feels warmer, more graceful and romantic. Priti Yoga, the yoga of affection, runs all day, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga supports sincere conversations. Vishti Karana (Bhadra) in the daytime can bring friction, so keep your tone gentle. Venus and Mercury are retrograde, so avoid big promises.
Here is your day by Moon sign.
The Moon moves from your sixth house to your seventh house of partnership in the evening. The day may bring minor irritations, but by evening your partner is at the centre. A warm Choti Diwali evening together will heal the day.
The Moon moves from your fifth house of romance to your sixth. Affection comes easily early on, but avoid petty arguments later. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so keep promises modest and sincere.
The Moon moves from your fourth house to your fifth house of romance. A day of home and family turns into an evening of affection. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread your messages.
The Moon moves from your third house to your fourth. Courage to speak early on gives way to emotional security at home. Mars may bring sharpness, so choose gentle words. Enjoy the evening lamps with family.
The Moon moves from your second house to your third, making your words warm and your courage strong. Jupiter in your sign supports generosity. A heartfelt message in the evening will be well received.
The Moon in your sign meets retrograde Venus, so you may feel sensitive, then moves to your second house in the evening, softening your words. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so be gentle with yourself.
The Moon enters your sign at about 5 PM, bringing grace and charm to the evening. Before that, you may want privacy. Venus has left your sign, so reflect on what you value and let sincerity lead.
The Moon moves from your eleventh house to your twelfth. Friends and shared hopes are favoured early on, while the evening calls for quiet. Mars, your ruler, may make you impatient, so keep your tone soft.
The Moon moves from your tenth house to your eleventh. Work is in focus first, and friends and wishes come forward later. Jupiter, your ruler, favours generosity, so show appreciation to those close to you.
The Moon moves from your ninth house to your tenth. Hope and faith early on give way to responsibility in the evening. Saturn, your ruler, favours loyalty, so keep your commitments and make time for your partner.
The Moon moves from your eighth house to your ninth, easing deep feelings into hope. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so be honest. An evening conversation about the future will bring comfort.
The Moon moves from your seventh house of partnership to your eighth. A caring day with your partner turns into a deeper, private evening. Saturn in your sign favours patience, so speak honestly and gently.
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