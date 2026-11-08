Love Horoscope Today, November 8, 2026: What November 8 holds for your zodiac sign?

Will love bring happiness or unexpected challenges today? Discover what the stars predict for your romantic life on 8 November 2026.

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Love Horoscope today (PC: Magnific)

Sunday is the Sun’s day, and Diwali, the festival of lights, falls on this new moon (Amavasya). Chaturdashi ends at about 11:30 AM and Amavasya begins, so Naraka Chaturdashi rituals take place in the morning and Lakshmi Puja in the evening, with the Delhi muhurat between 5:54 PM and 7:50 PM. The Moon is in Libra, Venus’s own sign, joined by the Sun and Mercury, a graceful combination that favours harmony, apology and renewed bonds. It moves through Swati Nakshatra, the nakshatra of independence and gentleness, so give your partner space while showing warmth. Ayushman Yoga, the yoga of wellbeing, prevails through the day. Venus is retrograde in Virgo, so choose sincerity over extravagance.

Here is your day by Moon sign.

Aries

The Moon, Sun and Mercury in your seventh house of partnership make this a powerful day for relationships. Speak honestly, apologise if needed, and light a lamp together. Avoid ego clashes.

Taurus

The Moon in your sixth house may bring small irritations amid festival preparations. Venus, your ruler, is retrograde, so avoid extravagance. A simple, sincere gesture will mean more than a costly gift.

Gemini

The Moon in your fifth house of romance brings affection, joy and playfulness. Singles may feel a spark. Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, so reread your messages.

Cancer

The Moon in your fourth house makes home, family and emotional security central to your Diwali. Mars may bring sharpness, so keep your tone gentle. A warm family puja will fill the day with love.

Leo

The Moon in your third house gives you courage to reach out. A heartfelt Diwali message to someone you have been distant from can renew a bond. Jupiter in your sign supports generosity and kindness.

Virgo

The Moon in your second house makes your words and family values important. Venus is retrograde in your sign, so be gentle with yourself. A sweet, honest conversation over festival food will bring warmth.

Libra

The Sun, Moon and Mercury in your sign make you charming, graceful and expressive on Diwali. Use the day to renew a promise or mend a rift. Avoid ego, and let humility guide you.

Scorpio

The Moon in your twelfth house calls for gentle privacy and reflection. Light a lamp for forgiveness and release an old hurt. Mars, your ruler, may bring impatience, so choose calm in the evening.

Sagittarius

The Moon in your eleventh house favours friends, gatherings and wishes coming true. A friendly connection may feel romantic. Jupiter, your ruler, supports generosity, so share your joy freely.

Capricorn

The Moon in your tenth house keeps your attention on work and responsibility, but make time for loved ones. Saturn, your ruler, favours sincerity. A caring Diwali gesture will mean more than a busy schedule.

Aquarius

The Moon in your ninth house brings faith, hope and blessings. Rahu in your sign may bring restlessness, so stay present. A heartfelt prayer or conversation about shared dreams will bring you closer.

Pisces

The Moon in your eighth house stirs deep feelings, and the new moon asks you to release what no longer serves love. Saturn in your sign favours patience. An honest, gentle talk will build trust.